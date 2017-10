Trimişi în judecată pentru furtul tablourilor dintr-un muzeu din Olanda

1

nanoo

i am setting up A web portal for my business. and i want to know the copyright guidelines, specifically the legality of copying other articles from other websites. in other words, is it ok to copy an article from another site and paste it in my site ( of course, i will be putting the reference source or link it in to my site)? need hard core data please. if possible a weblink. thanks.. nanoo http://nanoochink.com