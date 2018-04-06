Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

TRAGEDIA DIMINEŢII! ŞOFERIŢĂ MOARTĂ ÎNTR-UN ACCIDENT, PE AUTOSTRADĂ

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 06 Aprilie 2018. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
foto: oradesibiu.ro
TRAGEDIA DIMINEŢII! ŞOFERIŢĂ MOARTĂ ÎNTR-UN ACCIDENT, PE AUTOSTRADĂ - img20180406wa0000750x430-1522994637.jpg
Centrul Infotrafic anunță că traficul este blocat parțial pe Autostrada A1 Sibiu-Deva, la kilometrul 245. Un accident grav a avut loc, vineri dimineața, pe autostrada A1 în apropiere de Sibiu, scrie realitatea.net

Un autoturism condus spre Sibiu de o femeie a lovit glisierele laterale și centrale, precum și un stâlp de iluminat, retezându-l. În urma impactului, femeia, singură în autoturism, a decedat.

Potrivit Centrului Infotrafic, pe Autostrada A1 Sibiu-Deva, la kilometrul 245, este oprită circulaţia pe banda a doua a sensului de mers Sebeş către Sibiu, din cauza unui accident rutier în care a fost implicat un autovehicul.

Circulaţia se desfăşoară pe prima bandă şi pe cea de urgenţă.



