Toate zborurile militare SUA de tranzit din Afganistan, transferate din Kîrgîzstan în România

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victimeACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victime

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 13 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun

Toate zborurile militare SUA de tranzit din Afganistan, transferate din Kîrgîzstan în România

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 07 Martie 2014. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Toate zborurile militare care tranzitau anterior pe la o instalaţie aeriană americană din Kîrgîzstan au fost transferate la o nouă bază în România, a declarat un reprezentant al Centrului de Tranzit de la Manas, potrivit Digi24.ro.Comandantul instalaţiei, colonelul american John Millard a declarat că ultima misiune la Manas a fost finalizată înainte de termenul-limită de evacuare a centrului, şi anume 11 iulie, relatează RIA Novosti în pagina electronică.Centrul de Tranzit la Manas, situat pe teritoriul aeroportului civil din capitala kîrgîză, a fost deschis la trei luni după atacurile teroriste de la 11 septembrie 2001, pentru a susţine invazia Afganistanului de către o coaliţie condusă de Statele Unite.De când a fost deschis, peste cinci milioane de militari au tranzitat centrul, care a găzduit şi avioane americane de alimentare în zbor. Acestea au efectuat peste 33.000 de misiuni de susţinere a operaţiunilor de luptă în Afganistan.Preşedintele kîrgîz Almazbek Atambayev a anunţat în 2011 că ţara sa nu va prelungi un acord de închiriere a instalaţiei, în urma unor presiuni exercitate de către Rusia în vederea suspendării activităţilor militare americane în această fostă republică sovietică din Asia Centrală.Noua instalaţie americană de la baza Mihail Kogâlniceanu, în România, se află la mai puţin de 400 de kilometri de cartierul general al Flotei ruse la Marea Neagră, situat la Sevastopol, în Crimeea, aflată în centrul crizei ucrainene.Publicaţia Departamentului american al Apărării „Stars & Stripes” a anunţat săptămâna trecută că peste 6.000 de militari americani au tranzitat România, dinspre Afganistan, de când au fost efectuate primele zboruri, luna trecută, potrivit Mediafax.Americanii au inaugurat în urmă cu exact o săptămână acest nou centru de tranzit militar în România, care va juca un „rol-cheie” în procesul de retragere a militarilor din Afganistan, în locul bazei de la Manas.„În 2010, Kuwaitul a fost centrul de gravitate pentru retragerea din Irak. În 2014, baza Mihail Kogălniceanu va fi centrul de gravitate pentru retragerea din Afganistan”, declara generalul de divizie John O'Connor, însărcinat cu susţinerea logistică în cel de al 21-lea teatru de operaţiuni, la inaugurare.„Aproximativ 20.000-30.000 de militari care se retrag din Afganistan urmează să tranziteze prin această bază, în 2014”, adăuga el.Cele trei clădiri nou construite în baza românească vor permite operarea a maximum zece zboruri pe zi.În total, 275 de militari americani vor rămâne la această bază, pentru a coordona operaţiunile.La sfârşitul lui ianuarie, Statele Unite mai aveau aproximativ 34.000 de militari în Afganistan, iar celelalte state membre ale Forţei internaţionale ISAF aproximativ 19.000.Washingtonul şi NATO doresc să menţină un contingent de 8.000-12.000 de oameni în Afganistan după retragerea trupelor combatante, până la sfârşitul lui 2014, cu scopul de a forma forţele afgane şi de a efectua operaţiuni în cadrul luptei împotriva terorismului. Însă în absenţa unui acord, până în prezent, cu Kabulul, acestea ar putea opta pentru o retragere totală.

Părerea ta contează !
35 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 4. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...4 
1
hollister logo bird meaning
9 aprilie 2014
+1 : -1
hollister logo bird meaning

So, is also to tell the world to cherish the moment ?Phenomena in the world causal loop . hollister logo bird meaning http://hcologobirdmeaning.tumblr.com/

2
christian louboutin pas cher
18 aprilie 2014
+1 : -1
christian louboutin pas cher

Your Great are really lauded Chun: Play a Song involving pure person, Jagged authentic man, an excellent father, daughter, good buddie peoples, torso crushed rock, capable of stand in the particular fists, hands could be a equine, chrysanthemum wide open bottle, evening Imperial a hundred Female gun would not autumn, chrysanthemums remain battle-red colour.. christian louboutin pas cher http://www.action-commerciale.biz

3
hollister uk stores online
19 aprilie 2014
+1 : -1
hollister uk stores online

Deep-seated tenderness , lies the joy , unnecessary struggle , is enchanted single dream , or the absolute infatuation cycle in Autumn season, let the wind in the heart of pessimism , so read the thoughts of hope flicked teardrop , is wind so deep-seated , is a dream so adrift , and simple remote is mind Sagitar , walking on the sea side , watching the way the mood , and look at the back of the sweat. hollister uk stores online http://hcoukstoresonline.tumblr.com/

4
hollister size chart uk
20 aprilie 2014
+1 : -1
hollister size chart uk

It represents despair. hollister size chart uk http://hcosizechartuk.tumblr.com/

5
hollister careers uk
20 aprilie 2014
+1 : -1
hollister careers uk

Still left the particular refuge entirely again, worn out Dunzaiqiangjiao side or perhaps quit to be able to sleep for a time, it isn't enough time to look famished debate level. One of them, this individual hesitated forwards in the extra university. Educators are usually observing this kind of callow Jun youngster, his / her confront worn out and also haggard, have got emerged and also questioned together with problem: "Young person, how will you today? inches A great mental residence and also observed his / her come across as you go along, have got delivered excellent foods, excellent use, plus the automobile...... every one of the funds this individual rushes to be able to ease and comfort, each and every exhibiting their particular vocation and also positive aspects. This individual out of cash straight down inside cry blocked a small amount of hemp, can't notify has been transferred with their heat, or perhaps for very own resentment. hollister careers uk http://hcocareersuk.tumblr.com/

6
hollister size chart uk
22 aprilie 2014
+1 : -1
hollister size chart uk

"Really can be described as dork, incredibly dull! inches Wu Sisi detest everybody of this nature might be not unusual. hollister size chart uk http://hcosizechartuk.tumblr.com/

7
nanoo
30 mai 2014
+1 : -1
nanoo

A logo, accompanying punch line and rest of the content of a portal needs to be secured against any republication or use by any other party.. nanoo http://nanoochink.com

8
http://mcaf.ee/e5jsa
28 iunie 2014
+1 : -1
http://mcaf.ee/e5jsa

My desk writing, thoughts, such as tide, the mood in the silence of the night no longer calm. http://mcaf.ee/e5jsa http://mcaf.ee/e5jsa

9
michael kors uk
29 iunie 2014
+1 : -1
michael kors uk

Again in April , is Gu Yu , is late spring . michael kors uk http://x.co/4vB5w

10
x.vu/ArUG9O
29 iunie 2014
+1 : -1
x.vu/ArUG9O

The way in which managed she fully understand this worries? Worried appearance extremely immaculate, instantly carry out meet. In the mail where you work, in command of any first-ever grinning together with meeting with your girlfriend: Iverson, dragged the two main new york giants, you bet, pursue to job really hard my oh my. x.vu/ArUG9O http://x.vu/ArUG9O

35 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 4. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...4 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Inchide
Pagina a fost generata in 0.3132 secunde