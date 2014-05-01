Tentativă de sinucidere, la 15 ani: şi-a pus ştreangul de gât şi a aşteptat ambulanţa

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Tatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şoseaTatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şosea

Grigore Potec, tatăl fostei campioane olimpice la nataţie Camelia Potec, se află în stare gravă după un accident petrecut în judeţul Buzău.Accidentul s-a produs pe DN1, Buzău-Ploieşti, în localitatea buzoiană Lipia. Grigore Potec, în vârstă de 63 de ani, conducea dinspre Merei ...

Tentativă de sinucidere, la 15 ani: şi-a pus ştreangul de gât şi a aşteptat ambulanţa

Ştire online publicată Joi, 01 Mai 2014. Autor: Florentina BOZÎNTAN - DUMITROV
Poliţiştii constănţeni şi cadrele medicale de la Serviciul de Ambulanţă Constanţa au fost puşi pe jar, miercuri după-amiază, de o copilă de 15 ani, care ameninţa să se sinucidă. Un apel primit la Serviciul unic de urgenţă 112, în jurul orei 16,00, anunţa că minora intenţiona să se spânzure. Imediat, o salvare şi un echipaj de poliţie au pornit spre căminul de nefamilişti aflat în imediata vecinătate a Grupului Şcolar de Cooperaţie, situat pe strada Caraiman a municipiului Constanţa. Aici, într-una din camere au găsit-o pe minoră, întinsă pe pat şi cu un ştreang în jurul gâtului. În camera unde a fost găsită minora, locuieşte tatăl acesteia. 

Copila le-a spus oamenilor legii că a decis să recurgă la acest gest pentru că era supărată pe părinţii prietenului său. S-a răzgândit, însă, şi a sunat la 112, spun surse din rândul poliţiştilor. Cadrele medicale ne-au precizat că intervenţia a fost la timp, astfel că viaţa tinerei nu a fost pusă în pericol. Ea a fost, totuşi, transportată la spital, pentru investigaţii complete. De asemenea, oamenii legii au deschis o anchetă pentru a stabili cu exactitate împrejurările în care s-a pe-trecut incidentul. A fost sesizată şi Direcţia Generală de Asistenţă Socială şi Protecţia Copilului Constanţa. 

