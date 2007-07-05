Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Sentinţa pronunţată în cazul traficului cu peste 100 de kg de cocaină, atacată în apel

Ştire online publicată Joi, 05 Iulie 2007.
Sentinţa pronunţată de Tribunalul Constanţa în cazul traficului cu peste 100 de kg de cocaină a fost atacată în apel de procurorii constănţeni şi de cetăţeanul olandez Van Der Korput Theodorus Leonardus Bernard. În aceste condiţii, dosarul va fi trimis la Curtea de Apel Constanţa. În proces, au fost trimişi în judecată Mihail Dalacu şi olandezul Van Der Korput, acuzaţiile aduse celor doi fiind de trafic ilicit internaţional cu droguri de mare risc, folosire de acte falsificate la autoritatea vamală şi fals material în înscrisuri oficiale. Instanţa l-a condamnat la şase ani de închisoare cu executare pe olandezul Van Der Korput pentru trafic cu stupefiante şi l-a achitat pe Mihai Dalacu pentru toate faptele pentru care fusese trimis în judecată. Anchetatorii au stabilit că, în luna martie 2005, au fost expediate din Panama către România trei containere cu făină de peşte, existând indicii că acestea conţin şi o mare cantitate de droguri. Controlul efectuat asupra transportului, la intrarea în portul maritim, ar fi scos în evidenţă faptul că unul dintre containerele suspecte conţinea zece saci în care se aflau disimulate 98 de calupuri de diverse mărimi şi greutăţi cu o substanţă de culoare albă, alta decât făina declarată. Raportul de constatare tehnico-ştiinţifică a relevat că în cele 98 de calupuri era împachetată, de fapt, cantitatea de 101,15 kg cocaină.

