Sentinţa pronunţată în cazul traficului cu peste 100 de kg de cocaină, atacată în apel

1

xggqkbyjitx@gmail.com

successful and was voted the most popular line in the Advertising Hall of Fame . Coined words, puns, jingles and even madeup words (like Louis Vuitton's "Epileather") are also ways to make a tagline stick. Simply being easy to remember isn't enough. Taglines should also build positive brand perceptions through imparting good feelings. Evocative vocabulary is one powerful way to create meaning. Since slogans are made for shorter running advertising campaigns, it is important that they stay relevant to their target market. Taglines, on the other hand, should not strive to be trendy at the risk of sounding dated after a few years. Since a good tagline stands the test of time, it should work across a variety of mediums, functioning like a thread that unifies the stories together. Consistency is crucial: numerous taglines and continual changes confuse consumers and dilute brand equity. H Block, a leading taxpreparation company, flipped between the slogans "America's tax team," "Just plain smart," and its current "Get it Right" in just a few years. The fragmentation risks leaving consumers unable. toms outlet http://thehor.de/35yu