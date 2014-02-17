SCANDAL SEXUAL / Elevii acuzaţi că au violat o colegă de 15 ani vor fi eliberaţi din arest

1

Located between the city centre and Botafogo, Flamengo lies on the edge of Guanabara Bay, having the most spectacular view of the Sugar Loaf. The beachfront area is dominated by the Flamengo Park, "Parque do Flamengo" that was built on nearly 300 acres (1.2 km) of land reclaimed from the bay and is to date the world largest incity park. Until the 1950s, Flamengo and Catete were the principal residential zones of Rio's wealthier middle classes and that may be the reason why some of these landmark buildings were constructed here. Let us now walk through some of these living treasures. Biarritz Building: Perhaps the most well known building in Flamengo district is definitely the Biarritz Building, located at Praia do Flamengo, 268 (268 Flamengo Beach). Considered an artdeco masterpiece in Rio, the Biarritz has its construction finalized in the beginning of the 40s, being a copy of an existing building in Paris, on Montaigne Avenue. This artdco landmark was designed by French architects Auguste Rendu and Henri Paul Pierre Sajous, who designed two other art deco structures in Flamengo.