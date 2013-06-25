Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

S-a deschis primul restaurant sushi din Constanţa

Marţi, 25 Iunie 2013
Sushi YA, primul restaurant sushi din Constanţa, şi-a deschis porţile la sfârşitul săptămânii trecute. Restaurantul, situat pe bulevardul Mamaia, la numărul 264, vis a vis de Delfinariu, este un loc magic, liniştit, în care te poţi bucura de preparate japoneze proaspete şi sănătoase, într-o atmosferă caldă şi intimă. Sushi se prepară din orez, alge, peşte (biban, somon, ton) şi legume, iar ca fructe de mare sunt caracatiţa şi creveţii. 

Cetăţenii care vor trece pragul restaurantului Sushi YA vor avea parte, cu siguranţă, de o experienţă de neuitat şi vor uita, pentru câteva ore, de griji i de rutina zilnică. Sushi YA are o experienţă de trei ani în România, iar până acum a deschis două restaurante de acest gen, la Timişoara şi la Braşov. Moto-ul după care funcţionează restaurantele Sushi YA este „Mâncare pentru zei, făcută de oameni”. 

„Restaurantul Sushi YA vrea, de fapt, să le ofere ceva diferit celor care sunt îndrăgostiţi de mâncare. Sushi este o artă, nu un fel de mâncare, este ceva deosebit. Am adus şi în România acest gust, aceste preparate, pentru ca oamenii să se poată bucura de ele”, precizează Cristian Popa, chief executive officer la Sushi YA. 

Sushi YA îşi doreşte să aibă grijă de clienţii săi. Tocmai din acest motiv, responsabilii restaurantului şi-au propus ca persoanele care trec pragul localului să vadă ceea ce mănâncă şi, de ce nu, să înveţe cum să prepare sushi. 

„În fiecare marţi vom avea şcoala de sushi, adică o persoană poate să vină, să comande sushi, iar noi arătăm cum se prepară. Nu trebuie să plătiţi nimic în plus faţă de ce comandaţi. De exemplu, comandaţi philadelphia maki iar noi vă arătăm cum să îl faceţi”, afirmă Cristian Popa. 

Restaurantul din Constanţa are o capacitate standard de 25 de locuri, care se pot însă suplimenta. Doritorii pot rezerva localul pentru diverse evenimente şi mese festive. De asemenea, se fac livrări şi la domiciliu. Programul restaurantului Sushi YA este 12.00 - 22.00, în fiecare zi a săptămânii. 

1
alin
3 octombrie 2013
sushi

sunt un consumator inrait de sushi,dar cea ce fac ei acolo nu are nici o treaba,mai bine faceau plescavita sau hot-dog......sincer am consumat sin bucuresti si la brasov si la timisoara,la brasov la fel am asteptat dupa comanda de mam plictisit,sa nu mai zic de preturi,cu bani aia iti faci drumul pana la budapesta si mananci ff bine...la timisoara a fost ok,ma mir ca este unul si acelasi patron,adica acolo se vedea ca bucatarul stie ce face,,,,,,deci nu recomand constanta ocoliti,ar ptr ei mai bine fac langosi

2
3
