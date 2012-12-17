Rezervoarele imense care pluteau pe mare, recuperate de bulgari

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Detalii tulburătoare despre familia care a plonjat cu mașina în Dunăre.Vehiculul a fost scos din apăDetalii tulburătoare despre familia care a plonjat cu mașina în Dunăre.Vehiculul a fost scos din apă

O tragedie fără margini a îndoliat ieri România: o mașină cu cinci persoane a plonjat în Dunăre în localitatea Corononi din Caraș Severin. Șoferul care i-a dus pe toți la moarte a reușit să iasă din apă și se află la spital, însă o familie întreagă ...

Stirile zilei de Luni, 09 Octombrie 2017

Rezervoarele imense care pluteau pe mare, recuperate de bulgari

Luni, 17 Decembrie 2012. Autor: Florentina BOZÎNTAN - DUMITROV
Cele două rezervoare de inox, care s-au desprins de pe o navă ce a plecat din Portul Constanţa şi pluteau spre apele bulgăreşti, nu mai reprezintă un pericol pentru navele care vin spre ţara noastră.

 Alexandru Mezei, reprezentantul Căpităniei Zonale Constanţa, ne-a declarat că cele două rezervoare au ajuns în apele bulgăreşti. „Unul a eşuat  pe ţărmul bulgăresc, iar al doilea a fost recuperat din apă de echipajele bulgăreşti”, a declarat Alexandru Mezei.

De asemenea, Agenţia Română pentru Salvarea Vieţilor Omeneşti pe Mare face demersuri pentru a transporta rezervorul de inox eşuat la Costineşti, în dreptul epavei, în Portul Constanţa.

