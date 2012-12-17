Rezervoarele imense care pluteau pe mare, recuperate de bulgari

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
O tragedie fără margini a îndoliat ieri România: o mașină cu cinci persoane a plonjat în Dunăre în localitatea Corononi din Caraș Severin. Șoferul care i-a dus pe toți la moarte a reușit să iasă din apă și se află la spital, însă o familie întreagă ...
Hi, Neat post. There's a problem with your web site in internet explorer, would check this?IE still is the market leader and a big portion of people will miss your fantastic writing due to this problem. [url=http://viewdesigncompany.com/1221/535.html]http://viewdesigncompany.com/1221/535.html[/url] http://viewdesigncompany.com/1221/535.html
An fascinating discussion is value comment. I believe that you need to write extra on this topic, it won't be a taboo subject but typically people are not sufficient to speak on such topics. To the next. Cheers http://viewdesigncompany.com/1221/161.html
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I'm not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You are incredible! Thanks! http://viewdesigncompany.com/1223/694.html
you have an amazing blog here! would you wish to make some invite posts on my blog? http://viewdesigncompany.com/1225/723.html
Normally I do not learn post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very great post. http://viewdesigncompany.com/1227/1022.html
Hey very nice site!! Man .. Beautiful .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also?I am|I'm} happy to find so many useful information here in the post, we need develop more strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing. . . . . . http://viewdesigncompany.com/1230/1089.html
I like this weblog so much, saved to favorites. "American soldiers must be turned into lambs and eating them is tolerated." by Muammar Qaddafi. モンクレール レディース
Wow! This can be one particular of the most useful blogs We've ever arrive across on this subject. Basically Fantastic. I am also a specialist in this topic therefore I can understand your hard work. http://viewdesigncompany.com/0102/184.html
I do agree with all of the ideas you've presented in your post. They are really convincing and will definitely work. Still, the posts are very short for beginners. Could you please extend them a bit from next time? Thanks for the post. http://emkenforsenate.com/0110/1779.html
Thanks for your exciting article. Other thing is that mesothelioma cancer is generally caused by the inhalation of materials from asbestos, which is a extremely dangerous material. Its commonly found among staff in the construction industry who've long contact with asbestos. It could be caused by residing in asbestos protected buildings for some time of time, Genes plays a huge role, and some folks are more vulnerable to the risk as compared with others. http://www.obpmilling.com/0322/687.html