PROTESTE LA KIEV. Situaţie tensionată la nivel internaţional

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Accident grav: O maşină în care se află patru persoane, între care un copil, a căzut în DunăreAccident grav: O maşină în care se află patru persoane, între care un copil, a căzut în Dunăre

O maşină în care se află patru persoane, între care un copil, a căzut în Dunăre, în judeţul Caraş-Severin, la această oră fiind mobilizate echipaje ale Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU), precum şi scafandri.Potrivit primelor informaţii transmise de ISU ...

Stirile zilei de Sâmbătă, 07 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

PROTESTE LA KIEV. Situaţie tensionată la nivel internaţional

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 19 Februarie 2014. Autor: Andreea ILIESCU
Peste 200 de manifestanţi au preluat pentru o scurtă perioadă de timp controlul asupra sediului Partidului Regiunilor al preşedintelui Ianukovici, situat în apropiere de Legislativ. Sediul era plin de fum, provenind de la mai multe focare de incendiu. Manifestanţii au fost nevoiţi să se retragă, la apropierea poliţiştilor antirevoltă.

Rusia a condamnat imediat această revenire la violenţe în Ucraina, pe care a atribuit-o politicii occidentalilor. „Ceea ce se întâmplă acum este rezultatul direct al politicii de complezenţă a politicienilor occidentali şi structurilor europene care, de la începutul crizei, trec cu vederea acţiunile agresive ale forţelor radicale din Ucraina, încurajând, în fapt, escaladarea şi provocările la adresa puterii legale”, a apreciat Ministerul rus de Externe, într-un comunicat. Opoziţia a anunţat marţi dimineaţă că scopul manifestanţilor era „să încercuiască Parlamentul, să-l blocheze, pentru a nu lăsa deputaţii să numească un premier «rus»”. Doi reprezentanţi ai opoziţiei s-au întâlnit luni cu cancelarul german Angela Merkel, care şi-a exprimat îngrijorarea faţă de o situaţie în continuare tensionată.

Şeful diplomaţiei germane Frank-Walter Steinmeier a îndemnat marţi la încetarea violenţelor şi a îndemnat „părţile din Ucraina să caute o soluţie politică prin negociere”. Înaltul Reprezentant UE pentru Politică Externă Catherine Ashton a „condamnat orice utilizare a violenţei”, îndemnând Kievul „să atace rădăcinile crizei”.

Premierul polonez Donald Tusk şi-a reiterat ajutorul în vederea ajungerii la un compromis în Ucraina, „deoarece un război civil la scară mică sau mare (...) nu va fi cu siguranţă în interesul Ucrainei, securităţii şi stabilităţii în regiune”. Opoziţia acuză puterea ucraineană că cedează presiunilor Moscovei, după ce Ianukovici a renunţat, în noiembrie, să semneze un acord de asociere cu Uniunea Europeană.

Moscova a acordat Kievului, în decembrie, un credit în valoare de 15 miliarde de euro, din care i-a plătit deja trei miliarde de dolari, şi o reducere importantă la preţul gazelor naturale. Moscova urmează să plătească "săptămâna aceasta" o nouă tranşă, în valoare de două miliarde de dolari, Kievului, care se confruntă cu o lipsă de lichidităţi şi riscă un default.

