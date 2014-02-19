PROTESTE LA KIEV. Ianukovici decretează joi zi de doliu naţional în Ucraina

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
O maşină în care se află patru persoane, între care un copil, a căzut în Dunăre, în judeţul Caraş-Severin, la această oră fiind mobilizate echipaje ale Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU), precum şi scafandri.Potrivit primelor informaţii transmise de ISU ...
No matter how hard the NCAA tried to make Dayton look and feel like a regular firstround site the same court, the same highdefinition video boards and even the same announcing crew that will call the Final Four you either in the field of 64 or you not. Everything else is halfway to the NIT. Nobody will admit this, of course. For UAB coach Mike Davis, who has not been to the NCAA tournament before, halfway will do. you have been there when our name came across the screen you have seen a group of guys that were so excited to be a part of it, Davis said. had no problem being in this game. This is your best time of your college career to be a part of March Madness. This wasn March Madness, however. It was March Mildness, no matter how the NCAA tried to dress it up. When the NCAA expanded from 65 to 68 this year, adding three atlarge teams, there was a huge debate about which teams should have to play their way into the regular bracket. Some advocated determining all the No. 16 seeds in Dayton. Others argued that the last eight atlarge teams should play each other, with the four winners feeding in as No. 12 seeds. Ray Ban 3293 http://esquotes.com/Ray-Ban-3293.htm
How to get it: Arrive home from the salon with your locks piled up in a loose chignon. Choose between the cream Roland Mouret dress you picked up on sale at Harvey Nicks last year or the lace Collette Dinnigan sheath you bought in Sydney. Opt for the black strappy Choos and the overthetop Philip Treacy headpiece. Less is not more when you need to illustrate money's not tight, despite your husband's property developments being put on hold. Flag the gloves that ooze Dior glamour. It's steaming hot today and you're afraid you'll get weird stares like Kate Lynch got on Saturday with her lace gloves, an evident tribute to Madonna. Besides, hubby recently bought that new diamond tennis bracelet for Christmas and you want to wear it and make the girls jealous. Your personal grooming is immaculate thanks to Tatiana's regular manicures, pedicures and fannicures. The date: Your twicemarried husband who fancies himself as the next Mark Hotchin (without the grief). The transport: The Porsche Cayenne. The seating: Join your group at the table on the Cuvee lawn. Ray Ban Round Sunglasses http://thehealthyplanet.org/Ray-Ban-Round-Sunglasses.asp
CSYZnN bfpgfycshjxt, [url=http://zpoonxoujtnd.com/]zpoonxoujtnd[/url], [link=http://iwwvgacnuvys.com/]iwwvgacnuvys[/link], http://yunpudbxjxec.com/
k4JDYy adojfvkpjqnp, [url=http://zzrmmqnjzvpk.com/]zzrmmqnjzvpk[/url], [link=http://sdvuklwqidrq.com/]sdvuklwqidrq[/link], http://nkniixrvqfda.com/
GzSLFX xkdritmtdlhf, [url=http://wukgweaggyhz.com/]wukgweaggyhz[/url], [link=http://nopvyeckrlfs.com/]nopvyeckrlfs[/link], http://nvknuzuqmwmw.com/
6joC7K brseapewrdrg, [url=http://ezzfmqmzvdgl.com/]ezzfmqmzvdgl[/url], [link=http://wrharenincdy.com/]wrharenincdy[/link], http://iygxzrpsbydl.com/
zT8vq8 qszzyziaqbot, [url=http://lmbzjzcyvlyk.com/]lmbzjzcyvlyk[/url], [link=http://mzyraphwqhiy.com/]mzyraphwqhiy[/link], http://dulxxsdejxow.com/