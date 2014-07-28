Postul lui Adi Tobă, de la Grupul de Nave Mangalia, scos la concurs

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
În această dimineață, la ora 05.35, un bărbat de 35 de ani, din Năvodari, a intrat cu autoturismul într-u sens giratoriu, la intersecţia bulevardului Năvodari cu strada Constanței. Accidentul s-ar fi produs din cauza neatenției, bărbatul pierzând controlul ...
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this sort of area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this site. Reading this info So i'm happy to convey that I've a very good uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed. I most certainly will make sure to do not forget this web site and give it a look regularly. Michael Kors Camo Purse http://www.ltcfnj.org/walk2012.php?sale=Michael-Kors-Camo-Purse
Ferrer lider la jornada espaola en Acapulco en la que seis tenistas ibricos, cuatro en el torneo masculino y dos en el femenino, se clasificaron a los octavos de final. Beats By Dre Accessories Cable
Some really helpful information in there. I wish I had your passion for writing! Louboutin Yolanda
Nice post. I understand something much more difficult on distinct blogs everyday. It'll always be stimulating to read content from other writers and practice somewhat something from their store. I'd prefer to make use of some with the content on my weblog whether or not you do not mind. Natually I'll provide you with a link on your web blog. Thanks for sharing. Michael Kors Factory Outlet,Michael Kors Handbags Outlet,Cheap Michael Kors Outlet http://www.smsmls.com/mk.html
Johnson, jefe de la oficina legal del Departamento de Defensa de Estados Unidos, dijo que una vez que la mayora de los miembros de al Qaida sean capturados o muertos, el conflicto armado dara paso a "un esfuerzo antiterrorista contra individuos" encabezado por agencias del orden pblico y de inteligencia. [url=http://www.mahaloshuttle.com/wp-apps.php?key=Gucci-Watches]Gucci Watches[/url]
How-do-you-do, just wanted you to know I have added your site to my Google bookmarks because of your extraordinary blog layout. But in earnest, I think your site has one of the freshest theme I've came across. It really helps make reading your blog a lot simpler. Michael Kors Factory Outlet,Michael Kors Handbags Outlet,Cheap Michael Kors Outlet
El puertorriqueo Alex Ros y Adam Dunn batearon cuadrangular por los Medias Blancas, quienes extendieron su racha ganadora a cuatro juegos, su mayor cantidad en la campaa. Gucci C
A further facet of Beckham's mainstream appeal comes from his qualifications as a family man. He speaks fondly if a mite ruefully of Victoria's Birkin bag collection, and proudly of her excellence as a fashion designer. He never goes to the shows, he says, because 'she gets unbelievably stressed, so I stay out of the way. And I think if I was at the show it might distract slightly from what she does.' So instead he watches them at home, online, with Brooklyn, 12, Romeo, nine, and Cruz, six. Bottine Louboutin
Dita Von Teese. Dr Dre Beats Solo Hd Review
Substantially, this publish is really the sweetest on this notable theme. I harmonise together with your conclusions and will thirstily search ahead for your incoming updates. Stating thanks will not just be sufficient, for the phenomenal clarity in your writing. I will directly grab your rss feed to stay knowledgeable of any updates. Admirable perform and much success inside your enterprise dealings! Please excuse my poor English as it's not my first tongue. Michael Kors Factory Outlet,Michael Kors Handbags Outlet,Cheap Michael Kors Outlet