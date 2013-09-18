Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 11 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Poliţia Locală a ieşit la „vânătoare” de maşini parcate anapoda

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 18 Septembrie 2013. Autor: Florentina BOZÎNTAN - DUMITROV
Poliţiştii locali au desfăşurat, ieri, o acţiune de ridicare a maşinilor parcate pe locurile de parcare destinate persoanelor cu handicap. Potrivit lui Daniel Bratu, directorul Poliţiei Locale Constanţa, acţiunea a fost realizată la solicitarea unei asociaţii a persoanelor cu dizabilităţi şi au fost vizate parcările supermarketurilor şi cele din apropierea unităţilor medicale. Au fost „vizitate” mai multe zone din oraş, într-un final fiind „săltate” aproximativ zece autoturisme care erau parcate, în mod necorespunzător, pe spaţiile destinate celor cu dizabilităţi. 

Maşinile ridicate au fost duse la parcul auto de pe B-dul Aurel Vlaicu, din zona reprezentanţei Seat, iar pentru recuperarea lor, proprietarii trebuie să scoată din buzunar o taxă de 600 de lei (la care se adaugă 25 de lei / zi) şi sancţiunea contravenţională. 

Astfel de acţiuni vor fi organizate şi în viitor.

Părerea ta contează !
1
X
18 septembrie 2013
+5 : -2
Y

Pe Baba Novac!!!!!!! Trotuarele sunt pline de mașini.Copii merg la școala pe sosea printre mașini!!!!!!!!,!!!

2
Un constantean
18 septembrie 2013
+5 : -2
Constanta, orasul in care trotuarele sunt transformate in parcari parcari, iar cetatenii circula pe carosabil!

Doar pe str. Baba Novac? In tot orasul intalnesti aceiasi situatie. De altfel, in Constanta este de notorietate faptul ca trotuarele sunt ocupate cu masini, iar pietonii circula pe carosabil!

Răspuns la: Y
Adăugat de : X, 18 septembrie 2013
Pe Baba Novac!!!!!!! Trotuarele sunt pline de mașini.Copii merg la școala pe sosea printre mașini!!!!!!!!,!!!

3
