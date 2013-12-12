Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Începând de astăzi

Şoferii pot plăti rovinieta prin SMS, indiferent de reţeaua telefonică

Ştire online publicată Joi, 12 Decembrie 2013. Autor: Andreea ILIESCU
Rovinieta poate fi plătită prin SMS încă din luna decembrie 2012, atunci când un act normativ în acest sens a intrat în vigoare. Până în prezent, facilitatea de plată a fost funcţională doar în reţelele Vodafone şi Orange, la numărul 7500, tariful fiind de 5 eurocenţi/SMS trimis. Începând de astăzi, de la ora 9, şoferii vor putea achita tariful de drum şi din reţeaua Cosmote. Cum procedezi? Conform datelor oferite de CNADNR, trebuie, în primul rând, să fiţi client cu abonament Cosmote sau client cartela preplătită în această reţea. Apoi, pentru a achita tariful, trebuie să trimiteţi, prin SMS, la numărul 7500 numărul de înmatriculare al vehiculului, urmat de categoria rovinietei corespunzătoare tipului vehiculului. Veţi primi un SMS, prin care sunteţi informat că rovinieta va fi emisă pentru datele furnizate şi cu privire la costul rovinietei şi la costul total al tranzacţiei (ex: Vrei rovinieta cat. A (autoturism) - 7 zile pt. B54AJV, tarif 3 euro. Cost total SMS 3,4 Euro. Trimite DA pentru confirmare). Apoi, trebuie să confirmaţi emiterea rovinietei prin transmiterea, la acelaşi număr, a unui nou SMS cu textul DA. Veţi primi un SMS de confirmare a emiterii rovinietei, moment în care veţi fi tarifat cu suma corespunzătoare rovinietei alese. Mesajul de confirmare va conţine informaţiile ce vor fi înregistrate, ulterior, în baza de date a Sistemul informatic de emitere, gestiune, monitorizare şi control al rovinietei (SIEGMCR), adică seria rovinietei, numărul de înmatriculare al vehiculului, categoria rovinietei, anul, luna, ziua şi ora expirării valabilităţii acesteia.

