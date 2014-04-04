Morţii fără nume din cimitirele Constanţei

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Tatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şosea

Grigore Potec, tatăl fostei campioane olimpice la nataţie Camelia Potec, se află în stare gravă după un accident petrecut în judeţul Buzău.Accidentul s-a produs pe DN1, Buzău-Ploieşti, în localitatea buzoiană Lipia. Grigore Potec, în vârstă de 63 de ani, conducea dinspre Merei ...

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 11 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Morţii fără nume din cimitirele Constanţei

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 04 Aprilie 2014. Autor: Florentina BOZÎNTAN - DUMITROV
Sute de cruci din cimitirele din Constanţa nu au niciun nume, ci morţii sunt amintiţi prin impersonalele „necunoscut“ sau „neidentificat“. Aici sunt îngropaţi morţii cu identitate necunoscută din baza de date a Poliţiei Constanţa. 

Unii şi-au dus viaţa în canalizările din oraşul Constanţa, şi tot acolo şi-au găsit şi sfârşitul, fără a avea acte de identitate sau rude care să se mai întrebe de soarta lor. Alţii au murit înecaţi în Marea Neagră sau în Dunăre şi au fost găsiţi după luni bune de la deces. Cu toţii au un numitor comun: în momentul în care sunt descoperiţi, sunt „morţi cu identitate necunoscută”. Din acel moment, începe munca poliţiştilor criminalişti, care trebuie să strângă toate datele şi să „răscolească” în toate bazele de date, pentru a le da un nume, astfel încât să treacă în lumea celor drepţi aşa cum se impune. De cele mai multe ori, ne-au mărturisit oamenii legii, procesul este încununat de succes, morţii sunt identificaţi, iar rudele anunţate. 

„În momentul în care suntem sesizaţi de apariţia unui cadavru cu identitate necunoscută, în termen de două săptămâni se fac verificări în bazele de date criminalistice: în baza de date Cadavre Dispăruţi Necu-noscuţi, în AFIS, dacă sunt urme papilare şi în Imagetrak. Cele mai multe identificări se fac pe baza impresiilor papilare. Se fac identificări şi după semnalmente, îmbrăcăminte sau semne particulare, precum tatuaje sau operaţii, toate aceste informaţii fiind menţionate în baza de date CDN. Această bază de date este realizată în întregime de poliţiştii români, este la nivel naţional şi poate fi accesată din fiecare inspectorat de poliţie din ţară”, ne-a precizat Narciz Bejinariu, din cadrul Serviciului Criminalistic al Poliţiei Constanţa. 

De ce nu au fost identificaţi „necunoscuţii“Sunt destule cazuri, însă, în care poliţiştii nu au reuşit să afle identitatea morţilor. Din 1995 şi până în prezent, s-au adunat puţin peste 300 de cazuri. Unii au murit înecaţi, alţii incendiaţi, în cazul altora, osemintele le-au fost găsite pe câmp, după luni bune.În unele situaţii, deşi poliţiştii au reuşit să preleveze amprentele mortului, au descoperit că nu le au în baza de date, pentru că respectivul nu a avut probleme cu legea în timpul vieţii. În cele mai multe dintre cazuri, însă, condiţiile în care a survenit decesul a făcut imposibilă prelevarea acestor probe. Concret, de la cadavrele găsite după luni bune de la înec sau cele arse în incendii nu mai pot fi prelevate amprente. Iar cele mai dificil de identificat sunt cadavrele descoperite într-o stare atât de avansată de putrefacţie, încât sunt recuperate doar osemintele. În toate aceste situaţii, oamenii legii sunt puşi în dificultate.

O soluţie ar putea să fie, în multe dintre aceste cazuri, prelevarea de probe ADN. Dar, la ora actuală, această metodă este prea costi-sitoare pentru posibilităţile financiare reduse ale Poliţiei Române. Motiv pentru care, probe ADN şi identi-ficarea pe cale genetică sunt realizate numai în situaţii deosebite, de către Institutul Naţional de Criminalistică. Familiile care bănu-iesc că mortul găsit le este rudă pot solicita realizarea analizei ADN specialiştilor de la Institutul Naţional „Mina Minovici”, dar trebuie să achite contravaloarea expertizelor. 

Dosarele morţilor necunoscuţi nu sunt uitate într-un sertar, ne-au dat asigurări poliţiştii. Periodic, acestea sunt reverificate şi se caută noi elemente, în încercarea de a le afla numele. „S-a întâmplat să fie identificate cadavre după ani de zile de la descoperire, în urma prelevării de ADN”, a adăugat poliţistul crimina-list constănţean. Până când îşi reprimesc numele, însă, morţii sunt îngropaţi la aproximativ o lună de la descoperire. Până în urmă cu aproximativ un an, aceştia ajungeau să se odihnească într-un loc de veci din cimitirul Viile Noi, iar de anul trecut, necunoscuţii sunt înmormântaţi în Ci-mitirul Municipal, prin grija Primăriei Constanţa. 

Cele mai multe cadavre au fost găsite pe plajă Printre necunoscuţii înmormântaţi fără un nume se află şi un bărbat de aproximativ 40 de ani, al cărui cadavru a fost găsit, la începutul lui 2012, în apropierea plajei din Eforie Sud. Craniul a fost găsit în iarbă, pe marginea unei cărări ce coboară de pe faleza superioară a staţiunii spre plajă, iar la aproximativ trei metri a fost găsit şi restul cadavrului, într-o stare avansată de putrefacţie. În apropiere era un laţ, indiciu că bărbatul s-ar fi spânzurat. Până în prezent, acesta nu a fost identificat, deşi se bănuieşte că ar fi vorba despre un localnic. 

Un alt cadavru, încă fără identitate, a fost găsit, în iulie 2012, de angajaţii Pescăriei Agigea. Cadavrul a fost adus la mal de valurile Mării Negre şi era într-o stare prea avansată de putrefacţie, ba chiar îi lipsea capul şi un picior. Ulterior, pe baza analizei osemintelor, s-a stabilit că era vorba despre o femeie. Ultimul cadavru ajuns în atenţia criminaliştilor constănţeni a fost găsit în ianuarie anul acesta, pe plaja din 23 August. Şi în acest caz, bărbatul găsit a murit înecat. 

Ai dat în cap sau ai condus beat? Iată când vei avea cazierul curat
ULTIMUL DRUM al lui SĂCEANU, unul dintre foştii lideri ai lumii interlope din Constanţa! Galerie FOTO
DEZBATERE. Care sunt „INTERLOPII” Constanţei? Comentează AICI
23 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. 
1
Lite
4 aprilie 2014
+4 : -5
k

Autor Necunoscut (AN) sau in traducere inseamna incompetenta militienilor rrumani, fii ai fostilor militieni de pe vremea comunismului, angajati toti pe pile care habar n-au pe ce lume traiesc.

2
admirator
4 aprilie 2014
+4 : -4
poate ca s-ar putea

cere de catre Politie o sursa speciala de finantare de la buget (sau de la bugetele locale) doar pentru aceasta situatie. In ce priveste dosarele AN, nu e vorba de incompetenta ci de lipsa probelor necesare sau lipsa marturiilor. (Martorii tac de frica.) Fara asa ceva, chiar daca stii autorul, nu poti sa-i trimiti in judecata. Nu va mai grabiti cu incompetenta. In fond, stam mai bine decat alte orase (sau tari) la capitolul dosare rezolvate!

3
23 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 

Eveniment
luni, 9 octombrie Foto : Poliţiştii pun lacătul pe sedii. Noaptea nu se mai lucrează? 11694 vizite, 2 comentarii Poliţiştii pun lacătul pe sedii. Noaptea nu se mai lucrează?
Social
ieri, ora 15:56 Foto : "Toţi cei care au FACEBOOK sunt nişte tembeli" - declaraţie incredibilă a unui deputat PSD 9028 vizite, 1 comentarii "Toţi cei care au FACEBOOK sunt nişte tembeli" - declaraţie incredibilă a unui deputat PSD
Politică
sambata, 7 octombrie Foto : Primăria Constanţa, apel la locuitori: Nu staţionaţi autovehiculele în dreptul gurilor de canalizare! 7610 vizite, 1 comentarii Primăria Constanţa, apel la locuitori: Nu staţionaţi autovehiculele în dreptul gurilor de canalizare!
Cultură-Educaţie
sambata, 7 octombrie Foto : Constănţenii lasă televizorul pentru un week-end plin de magie, în oraş 4982 vizite, 1 comentarii Constănţenii lasă televizorul pentru un week-end plin de magie, în oraş
Sport
vineri, 6 octombrie Foto : HC Dobrogea Sud Constanţa a rămas fără antrenor! 2409 vizite, 0 comentarii HC Dobrogea Sud Constanţa a rămas fără antrenor!
Revista presei
