Stirile zilei de Vineri, 13 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Moarte suspectă într-o secţie de poliţie din Capitală

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 07 Martie 2014. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Un tânăr de 26 de ani, ridicat de poliţişti pentru că solicita ilegal taxe de parcare, şi-a găsit sfârşitul la secţia 10. Familia victimei acuză oamenii legii că l-au bătut până l-au lăsat fără suflare. Poliţiştii susţin însă că tânărului i s-a făcut rău. Analizele medicilor legişti îi contrazic, însă: victima a decedat din cauza unei rupturi de splină şi a acumulării de sânge în cavitatea abdominală, transmite Realitatea.net.Daniel obişnuia să păzească parcările din zona Pieţei Unirii. Acolo a fost văzut în viaţă ultima oară de prietenii săi. "L-a luat pur şi simplu. Nu l-a imobilizat. L-a luat ca pe un câine şi l-a aruncat în faţa maşinii. L-a aruncat în maşină şi a plecat cu el şi a fost dus"."Poliţia să ne bată în halul ăsta pe banii noştri nu dacă suntem ţigani sau minorităţi să ne omoare în halul ăsta", a spus Marin Cimpoieru, din cadrul Alianţei pentru Unitatea Romilor. În aceeaşi seară, Poliţia ar fi anunţat familia că băiatul a fost reţinut. O oră mai târziu, rudele au aflat că tânărul a murit chiar la secţia de poliţie. Cauzele decesului: anemie, ruptură de splină şi hemoragie în zona cavităţii abdominale. Prietenii sunt convinşi că Daniel a fost bătut de poliţişti, pentru că ar avea urme de violenţă pe corp. "Mi l-au omorât. Nu se poate într-o ţară, în secolul ăsta. Sub unghii sânge, capul spart, genunchii sunt făcuţi praf. A fost bătut în ultimul hal". Acuzaţiile la adresa poliţiştilor de la secţia 10 nu se opresc aici. Mai mulţi tineri susţin că şi ei au fost torturaţi în trecut."La garajul de la secţia 10, de pe Stelea Spătaru, te înjură, te bate, îşi spune că eşti un vierme care trebuie strivit. Unul se crede că e Bruce Lee, altul că e Van Damme, urlă, loveşte cu picioarele, cu pumnii. Au electroşocuri, ne bat cu bâtele. De cele mai multe ori, ne leagă cu cătuşele de calorifer şi ne bate.Ne pun să extragem bileţele cu număr ca să vadă care ne bate2", au povestit oamenii. La cei 26 de ani, Daniel spera să ajungă ospătar şi cerea bani în parcări pentru a-şi întreţine mama grav bolnavă. Contactaţi de Realitatea TV, reprezentanţii Poliţiei Capitalei au refuzat să comenteze. Pentru că vorbim despre o moarte suspectă, cazul a ajuns în atenţia procurorilor de la Parchetul Capitalei.

Părerea ta contează !
1
militia criminala
7 martie 2014
+1 : -1
militia securista

Daca esti militian nazist si comunist nu inseamna ca trebuie sa omori oameni.Militia din Romania de astazi mai multe fapte ilegale si nepermise de lege si lasati liberi.Oamenii legii din Romania mai grave fapte decat a facut tinerelul de mai sus.Dar de ce nu iesiti in strada dragi romi si sa cereti despagubiri.Hemoragie abdominala????au dreptate rudele tinerelului batut de comunistii nazisti din ziua de astazi ai Romaniei.Daca ar fi sa analizati faptele corupte a militienilor din capitala mai grav decat acest tinerel.Iesiti in strada si cereti despagubiri.

