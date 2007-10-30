Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Stirile zilei de Luni, 16 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Mărfuri de peste 100.000 lei, reţinute în portul Constanţa

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 30 Octombrie 2007. Autor: Camelia MIU - MITRIC
În week-end-ul care a trecut, poliţiştii Secţiei Transporturi Constanţa, alături de inspectorii vamali din cadrul Biroului Vamal Constanţa Sud, au efectuat controlul fizic al mărfurilor dintr-un container cu sigiliul de origine intact, sosit în portul Constanţa Sud, cu nava CMA CGM Azuri, la data de 11 octombrie a.c. Destinatar era o societate din comuna Slatina, judeţul Suceava, care a depus, prin comisionarul vamal, declaraţia vamală de tranzit. Potrivit purtătorului de cuvânt al Secţiei Regionale de Poliţie Transporturi Constanţa, subcomisar Cerasela Miron, containerul a fost selectat în baza analizei de risc, care a fost efectuată de Biroul Vamal Constanţa Sud, ocazie cu care, la controlul fizic total, au fost descoperite 343 cămăşi inscripţionate Giorgio Armani, şapte cămăşi inscripţionate POLO, trei cămăşi inscripţionate BOSS, 15 cămăşi inscripţionate TOMMY HILFIGER şi 39 de cămăşi inscripţionate TIMBERLAND. Toate aceste bunuri ating valoarea de 126.000 lei. Marfa a fost reţinută de organele vamale, iar cercetările sunt efectuate sub supravegherea procurorilor Parchetului de pe lângă Tribunalul Constanţa, existând suspiciuni cu privire la comiterea infracţiunii de contrafacere.

