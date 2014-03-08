Jandarmii, cu ochii în patru la meciul de rugby România - Belgia

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU" va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victime

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 13 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Jandarmii, cu ochii în patru la meciul de rugby România - Belgia

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Martie 2014. Autor: Anca PAPAN
Peste 125 de jandarmi din cadrul Grupării de Jandarmi Mobile Constanţa vor fi cu ochii pe spectatorii care vor fi prezenţi la meciul internaţional de rugby din cadrul Cupei Europene a Naţiunilor dintre echipele reprezentative ale României şi Belgiei. Partida se va disputa sâmbătă, 8 martie, pe Stadionul „Mihail Naca” din Constanţa, începând cu ora 14.30. Accesul spectatorilor în stadion se va face începând cu ora 13.00, iar pentru a evita aglomeraţia în jurul punctelor de intrare în stadion, Jandarmeria Constanţa recomandă suporterilor să vină din timp, începând cu ora deschiderii porţilor de acces. Bine de ştiut este că şi traficul rutier va fi restricţionat în intervalul orar 13.00 - 17.00, pe sectorul cuprins între intersecţia dintre strada Primăverii cu strada Toamnei şi Pictor Nicolae Grigorescu. 

Revista presei
