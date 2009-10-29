Jaf armat la un depozit alimentar din staţiunea Jupiter

3

wQyYIcwIeMXCyRZDO

We're at university together generic diflucan no prescription The usual stories from the media as each of these behaviors are “revealed” is to shout, “Surprise!” As this article points out for the umpteenth time is that these behaviors have been well known for decades. Why is anyone surprised or shocked? The intel community calls it the Wink-Wink Program. It’s a decades old program used extensively by the NSA, the FBI, the CIA, Homeland Security, … And, the “oversight” judicial agency, the mock FISA Court rubber-stamps it all.