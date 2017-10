Groaznic sfârşit de săptămână! Un mort şi 17 răniţi pe străzile Constanţei - Galerie FOTO

7

Free Jordan 9 High Heels

Unfortunately, you completely missed the point. Evolution and Intelligent Design both try to answer the question how we came to be here. The question was never ??ight intelligent design be possible in the future???but ??ow did life on earth, now, develop??? So, the hypothetical idea that intelligent design in the future might be possible does simply not change the fact that it has nothing to offer for us NOW, because for the past it?? either religious (Creationism in the disguise of science) or would require to include aliens (exactly the thing you don?? want to do). Both possibilities are not falsifiable and thus not scientific, just speculation, while evolution is falsifiable and backed by evidence. Free Jordan 9 High Heels http://www.nofoma.net/UserFiles/nike2014