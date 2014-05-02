Gest înfiorător! Copil de 14 ani, ucis de alţi copii, totul sub ochii surorii sale de opt ani

2

'Parts of it,' she says. 'He keeps it in his bag, but I don't know if he'll ever get round to reading the whole thing.' I don't blame him if I were Eric, I'd certainly stick to Julie Julia. So off I went to see this film yesterday. I haven't been to the cinema for over 15 years but my neighbour wanted someone to go with her and I did. I would probably have to see it again, Julia the Child i couldn't take too much of. Anyway what did happen to me, was their was a supermarket right next to to Cinema and off i went and bought some Musselss, french bread and some cheese, of yes also some courgettes. So that's what the film did for me. I was surprised by the Supermarket. I would have thought they would have had a "Promotion" on with foods of France, but no they didn't. The Cinema I went to served food. I don't think you should see this film at a Chunky's Cinema. I declined all their food thankfully went home and cook up the Mussles in white wine, made the sauce, onions, garlic, parsley and yes LOADS OF BUTTER, the wine from the steaming Mussles poured into the above, some french bread, cheese and a husband who was hungry.