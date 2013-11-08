Galerie FOTO. Forţele Navale, pe podium la Campionatul Militar de Taekwondo

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT SPECTACULOS ÎN NĂVODARI! Beat la volan, s-a izbit cu bolidul într-un sens giratoriu

În această dimineață, la ora 05.35, un bărbat de 35 de ani, din Năvodari, a intrat cu autoturismul într-u sens giratoriu, la intersecţia bulevardului Năvodari cu strada Constanței. Accidentul s-ar fi produs din cauza neatenției, bărbatul pierzând controlul ...

Stirile zilei de Luni, 09 Octombrie 2017

Galerie FOTO. Forţele Navale, pe podium la Campionatul Militar de Taekwondo

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 08 Noiembrie 2013. Autor: Florentina BOZÎNTAN - DUMITROV
În perioada 1-4 noiembrie, la Sibiu s-a desfăşurat faza finală pe Ministerul Apărării Naţionale a „Campionatului militar de Taekwondo”. Potrivit reprezentanţilor Forţelor Navale, lotul instituţiei de la malul mării a fost alcătuit din sportivi de la Academia Navală „Mircea cel Bătrân”, Şcoala Militară de Maiştri Militari a Forţelor Navale şi Statul Major al Forţelor Navale. 

Militarii constănţeni au obţinut următoarele medalii: două medalii de aur, prin fruntaşii Ciprian Encică şi Ramona Griguţă, două medalii de argint, prin aspirantul Vasile Cimpoeru şi locotenentul Sorin Suliman, trei medalii de bronz, prin aspirantul Olimpia Mirea şi maiştrii militari Viorica Patriche şi Gabriel Ghiţă.



Galerie FOTO. Descindere DNA la UMC! Profesori şi elevi, suspectaţi de luare şi dare de mită! - UPDATE
Ce riscă cei care nu-şi schimbă talonul odată cu buletinul
Bătălia pentru un loc de parcare în Constanţa. Cum îţi poţi închiria locul şi ce faci cu vecinii invidioşi
