Electrocutat după ce s-a culcat într-un transformator electric

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Accident rutier pe b-dul Alexandru LăpușneanuAccident rutier pe b-dul Alexandru Lăpușneanu

Un accident rutier s-a produs în urmă cu puţin timp pe bulevardul Alexandru Lăpușneanu din Constanţa. Şoferul unui autoturism a pierdut controlul volanului şi s-a izbit de un copac. Potrivit martorilor, şoferul a intrat în stop cardio-respirator. La faţa locului a ...

Stirile zilei de Luni, 16 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Electrocutat după ce s-a culcat într-un transformator electric

Ştire online publicată Joi, 09 Septembrie 2010. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
În cursul zilei de marţi, Şerif Şaban, de 34 de ani, din Constanţa a băut mai mult decât avea nevoie şi a greşit adresa. În loc să se ducă acasă şi să doarmă într-un pat, bărbatul s-a orientat rapid şi a ales să tragă un pui de somn într-un punct de transformare a energiei electrice. Spre ghinionul lui, în momentul în care a intrat în contact cu generatorul de curent, s-a electrocutat. Totuşi, din fericire, tânărul a scăpat cu viaţă şi s-a ales doar cu câteva arsuri. El a fost transportat la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă Constanţa, unde a primit îngrijiri medicale.

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Fostul şef al Miliţiei Economice, Ion Şerban, a trimis mascaţii peste cămătarii din Piaţa Chiliei
Au venit să se distreze pe litoral, dar au murit înecaţi
Scandal la o terasă din Mamaia din cauza unei broaşte ţestoase
Părerea ta contează !
53 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 6. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...6 
1
aFzptlSwiRYCnmszFnB
8 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
idkMXcUpGQNclD

UjR9af http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com

2
oyQkliNrPdyZA
20 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
VcqfPmmIncSHT

I like watching football diflucan tablet But the regulator said that despite the shortfall on planned cost savings, financial performance was ahead of plan with the sector reporting an overall surplus of ÂŁ27 million, partly because revenue was nine per cent higher than expected due to increased demand for hospital services.

3
WvJeyEghVHwrx
20 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
FhkMxPGZCYIZuYTpR

I can't get through at the moment diflucan compresse costo If you want to discuss the specific ideological sticking points that are preventing the politicians from doing their jobs properly, that’s a separate discussion; only, I think that most people will agree that the job of politicians is to form a sensible consensus so that everyone can go forward together. On this measure, American and European politicians are mostly failing.

4
eggqTDCHAfsVkEvUZ
20 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
NDDBWYofwRFJkkENYWk

Withdraw cash buy sildalis "This 'faith' is a key underpinning of the U.S. dollar's global reserve currency status and reason why the US 'AAA' rating can tolerate a substantially higher level of public debt than other 'AAA' sovereigns," Fitch said.

5
tLiNAMsftnYuNVZ
20 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
cPcKeRGZglwiDLqMIgf

I'm happy very good site where can i purchase diflucan over the counter The Silicon Valley stalwart, which has been undergoing a radical reshaping under Chief Executive Meg Whitman for the past two years, is looking for ways to escape the decline in PC sales as tablets and smartphones revolutionize computing.

6
ssmyfppJwkAPnRBJu
20 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
yuBkRokaPyRXsX

No, I'm not particularly sporty where can i get diflucan Abu Imad Abdallah, a rebel commander in southern Damascus,said Hezbollah fighters and Iraqi Shi'ite militia were key tocapturing two areas on the south-eastern approaches to thecapital -- Bahdaliyeh and Hay al Shamalneh -- in recent weeks.

7
VfCXqDrWbViPsfhoG
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
xvALFIFOYGXWXPHCxXT

Have you got a telephone directory? buy bimatoprost veterinary “You could see something that looked like a machine on the ground at what seemed like the epicenter of the blast,” said Kleine-Ahlbrandt, who had arrived at the airport on a domestic flight. The blast, she said, appeared to have occurred near the baggage claim, in the area where relatives wait to greet arriving passengers.

8
OQoSCWPPEiNRZO
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
FzEJSUEUUHVXfYfPEaz

We work together bimatoprost buy usa The government had been expected to sell the shares in fourtranches, leaving a year's gap between each sale, but that couldbe accelerated if enough interest is evident. The U.S. offloaded$32 billion worth of shares in Citigroup in 2010.

9
dSJSpVxROXSS
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
CzdgEzKzQgIGkvAkmsI

Jonny was here misoprostol pharmacology In hindsight, she may have dropped a hint about her new bundle of joy during her acceptance speech for best actress for her role in "The Blind Side" that year. "I would like to thank what this movie was about for me, which are the moms that take care of the babies and the children no matter where they come from," she said.

10
dLlhApUCOQudCnhz
21 octombrie 2014
+1 : -1
omaeGfUEMucU

We were at school together online pharmacy cytotec Ă˘ÂÂThe transition from a soft patch to a more sustainedrebound is slowly beginning to take shape,Ă˘ÂÂ said Millan Mulraine, director of U.S. rates research at TD Securities USALLC in New York. Ă˘ÂÂThe underlying tone of retail sales isencouraging. The positive momentum in housing will continue.Manufacturing has stabilized.Ă˘ÂÂ

53 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 6. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...6 

Articole pe aceeaşi temă

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.5128 secunde