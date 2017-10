Dramă: la numai 24 de ani, o constănţeană şi-a găsit sfârşitul în Marele Canion

1

To Cameron Byerley

I appreciate what you want to do for Ioana. It's a good idea to keep her memory alive in this way. One thing I don't like here... In Romania the first we cry for those we lost and only after are buried and some time passes (because time alone can diminish family pain) we think to raise money for the disappeared like this memorial found. A husband who has lost his half of soul suddenly and so tragically, we expect to be hurt and shocked now. We understand that Ioana and Andrew were unusual strong people who are passionate about extreme sports, but in our culture is more important to express your pain first, before to lower the coffin into the ground. After memorial service you can think to raise money for her memory. In our culture, burial traditions are different. First family donates candles, handkerchiefs and organize a dinner with close friends and relatives. After 40 days the family organize other small dinner and donated to close friends or strangers several items that belonged to deceased loved ones. These offerings are a last farewell; are an offering to God to receive the soul of the disappeared; are in memory of the soul departed in heaven. After that you can rinse money for Ioana memorial found. Sorry if my words seem inadequate to you at this time. Just trying to explain how I see the tragic loss of Ioana, so young, smart and bright women, so full of energy. Rest in peace, Ioana! God bless yur family and give them strength to overcome these difficult moments.