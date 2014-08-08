Descoperire macabră: s-a spânzurat în parc

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT SPECTACULOS ÎN NĂVODARI! Beat la volan, s-a izbit cu bolidul într-un sens giratoriu

În această dimineață, la ora 05.35, un bărbat de 35 de ani, din Năvodari, a intrat cu autoturismul într-u sens giratoriu, la intersecţia bulevardului Năvodari cu strada Constanței. Accidentul s-ar fi produs din cauza neatenției, bărbatul pierzând controlul ...

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 10 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Descoperire macabră: s-a spânzurat în parc

Vineri, 08 August 2014. Autor: Florentina BOZÎNTAN - DUMITROV
Descoperire macabră într-un parc din localitatea Murfatlar. Trecătorii au apelat la Serviciul unic de urgenţă 112, ieri dimineaţă, în jurul orei 5,00, când au observat un bărbat spânzurat, de crengile unui copac, în parcul din vecinătatea gării din localitate.

Poliţiştii l-au identificat pe sinucigaş ca fiind Nicolae P., în vârstă de 62 de ani, din Lumina, care-şi făcea veacul în zona respectivă. Cunoscuţii le-au mărturisit oamenilor legii că bărbatul ar fi spus, încă din seara precedentă, că este decis să-şi pună capăt zilelor, aruncân-du-se în faţa trenului. S-a răzgândit asupra metodei, dar nu şi asupra gestului extrem.

Cadavrul a fost transportat la morgă, în vederea efectuării necropsiei şi stabilirii cu exactitate a cauzei decesului.

