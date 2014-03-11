De ce fug copiii de acasă. Tu ştii ce să faci dacă îţi dispare copilul?

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victime

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 13 Octombrie 2017

De ce fug copiii de acasă. Tu ştii ce să faci dacă îţi dispare copilul?

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 11 Martie 2014. Autor: Andreea ILIESCU
Zeci de copii se află în evidenţele poliţiştilor constănţeni, fiind daţi dispăruţi. Însă viaţa unui copil nu încape în cifre. Profesionalismul oamenilor legii se probează mai ales în cazurile în care ei reuşesc să găsească la timp un copil şi, astfel, să îi salveze viaţa. Specialiştii trag un semnal de alarmă: părinţii sunt de vină şi trebuie să aibă mare grijă! 

Specialiştii spun că, în cele mai multe cazuri, cei mici aleg să plece de acasă de frica părinţilor sau, dimpotrivă, pentru a trage un semnal de alarmă în familie. Psihologii atrag atenţia că un copil nu va pleca niciodată de acasă fără vreun semn, fără să îşi exprime nemulţumirile şi fără să îi ameninţe verbal pe părinţi. Nu mai puţin de 300 de copii au dispărut, anul trecut, în Constanţa. Poliţiştii spun că, în majoritatea cazurilor, minorii fug de la domiciliu sau din centrele de plasament. 

De ce? Principalele motive pentru care copiii fug de acasă sunt lipsa supravegherii din partea părinţilor, teama de reacţia părinţilor faţă de situaţia şcolară sau faţă de o greşeală comisă de copil, intenţia de a câştiga bani, din cauza situaţiei materiale precare din familie, conflictele din familie, influenţa anturajului sau lăsarea copiilor în grija rudelor, în urma plecării părinţilor la muncă în străinătate. „La sfârşitul anului 2013 erau înregistrate 301 sesizări privind dispariţii ale minorilor, dar şi alte 34 din anii trecuţi. Dintre aceste cazuri, la sfârşitul anului trecut au fost revocate 303 sesizări, în sensul că minorii au fost găsiţi. În 70% dintre cazuri, dispariţia a luat forma unor plecări voluntare de la domiciliu sau din centru de ocrotire”, a afirmat Bogdan Păduraru, purtătorul de cuvânt al Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Constanţa. 

Fete vs. băieţi Specialiştii atrag atenţia cu privire la faptul că un copil nu va pleca niciodată de acasă fără să atragă atenţia: sunt nemulţumiţi, supăraţi. Unii dintre minori pleacă de acasă pentru a le da o lecţie părinţilor, pentru a-i şantaja, ca aceştia să vadă că pot rămâne singuri şi că nu au un compor-tament adecvat. „Este vorba despre minorii cu vârste cuprinse între 14 şi 18 ani. Această vârstă este cea mai problematică, este vârsta la care minorul vrea o anumită independenţă, consideră că toată lumea este a lor. Copiii pleacă de acasă şi pentru că părinţii le impun prea multe reguli. La un moment dat ajung să clacheze şi să încerce să îşi găsească starea de bine în altă parte. Însă se mai întâmplă ca minorul să fugă de acasă şi în momentul în care familia este destabilizată: părinţii se ceartă sau apare un părinte care nu este biologic. În acel moment, copilul nu îşi mai găseşte afectul de care are nevoie. În cazul băieţilor avem comportamentul de genul eu mă descurc de unul singur şi, astfel, încearcă marea cu degetul, iar la fete avem comportamentul în care apare o persoană, un prieten, un iubit în viaţa lor. În acel moment se simt protejate şi cred că cineva are grijă de ele şi nu mai are nevoie de părinţi”, explică psihoterapeutul Cristina Gemănaru. 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

