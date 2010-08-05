Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Condamnaţi pentru accidentul de muncă de la Lafarge în care şi-au pierdut viaţa doi oameni

Ştire online publicată Joi, 05 August 2010.
Ieri, magistraţii de la Judecătoria Medgidia au găsit-o nevinovată, din punct de vedere penal, pe SC „Lafarge Ciment România” SA în dosarul în care societatea respectivă şi alte trei persoane au fost trimise în judecată pentru accidentul de muncă ce a avut loc la data de 30 iulie 2008, soldat cu moartea a doi oameni. Magistraţii de la Judecătoria Med-gidia au achitat, aşadar, Lafarge-ul, dar şi pe inculpatul Silviu Hampu, electrician. În schimb, Mihai Davidescu - preparator mecanic în secţia mentenanţă şi Ştefan Baboş - maistru au fost condamnaţi la pedeapsa de un an de închisoare cu suspendare condiţionată pentru nerespectarea obligaţiilor şi măsurilor stabilite cu privire la securitatea şi sănătatea în muncă. De asemenea, SC Lafarge şi inculpaţii Davidescu şi Baboş au fost obligaţi să plătească 10.000 de lei către părţile civile Lenuţa Boşneag, Doina Boşneag, Rela-Rita Lică, şi aceeaşi sumă către Elena Rădoi şi Iuliana Ghiauru. În ceea ce priveşte daunele morale solicitate, Lafarge şi cei doi inculpaţi condamnaţi sunt obligaţi să plătească 100.000 de lei către Lenuţa Boşneag, tot 100.000 de lei către Elena Rădoi, şi câte 10.000 de lei către Elena Rădoi, Iuliana Ghiauru, Doina Mihaela Boşneag şi Rela-Rita Lică. Judecătorii au respins cererea Lafarge de acordare a cheltuielilor de judecată, iar Lafarge şi cei doi inculpaţi condamnaţi au fost obligaţi să plătească 5.000 de lei drept cheltuieli de judecată. Decizia emisă ieri nu este definitivă, ea putând fi atacată cu apel la Tribunalul Constanţa. Cum s-a produs tragedia În luna noiembrie 2008, procurorii de la Medgidia au dispus trimiterea în judecată a Lafarge şi a celor trei inculpaţi. Procurorii spun în rechizitoriu că, la nivelul uzinei Medgidia, până la producerea tragediei în care şi-au pierdut vieţile Nicolae Boşneag şi Mircea Rădoi s-au înregistrat „un cumul de neglijenţe, tolerate şi perpetuate ani de zile, care au aşteptat doar prilejul dat de situaţia acestui accident spre a avea consecinţe directe asupra oamenilor”. La data de 30 iulie 2008, înainte de ora 8, a avut loc o defecţiune electrică la motorul inelar ce acţiona moara de ciment numărul patru al uzinei „Lafarge”. Mihai Davidescu este cel care a emis permisul de intrare în spaţii închise, pentru a fi remediată defecţiunea, fapt care trebuia urmat de emiterea unor bonuri de intervenţie de responsabilul de lucrare Ştefan Baboş. Procurorii mai spun că procedura mai cerea şi emiterea unui permis de intrare în spaţii închise, alăturat celui de lucru, dat fiind specificul intervenţiei ce trebuia făcută. Astfel că, din partea „Lafarge” a fost numit responsabil de lucrare Mihai Davidescu. Acesta, în jurul orei 11,30, după ce a emis permisele respective, i-a spus efectiv şefului de echipă de la firma SC „Laughserv Construct” SRL să ia legătura cu Ştefan Baboş pentru a începe lucrul, deşi, în mod normal, el însuşi trebuia să facă lucrul acesta. În aceste condiţii şi din cauza acestor disfuncţionalităţi organizatorice, echipa începe lucrul fără a avea eliberate permisele respective, sub supravegherea lui Ştefan Baboş, „care nu a manifestat nici cel mai mic interes de a respecta procedura” - spun procurorii. Deşi învinuitul Ştefan Baboş, cel care a coordonat echipa, ştia perfect care era situaţia, neinteresându-se de oamenii lăsaţi în moară, a anunţat prin staţie că lucrările s-au finalizat, deşi situaţia nu era deloc aşa. Aşa se face că învinuitul Silviu Hampu a pornit moara, deşi în interior mai erau patru oameni. Doi dintre ei, aflaţi mai aproape de capacul morii, s-au salvat, însă ceilalţi doi au murit striviţi. Familia victimei Mircea Rădoi s-a constituit parte civilă cu suma de 5.000 de lei - daune materiale şi 100.000 de euro - daune morale.

