Condamnaţi pentru accidentul de muncă de la Lafarge în care şi-au pierdut viaţa doi oameni

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
Cinci persoane și-au pierdut viața și alte patru sunt rănite în urma unui grav accident rutier care a avut loc sâmbătă seară, în județul Suceava, pe DN2E.În accident au fost implicate două autoturisme, unul dintre ele intrând pe contrasens. Potrivit IGSU ...
In his written statement, Pilati explained, "'New Vintage' is my way to reflect our social and economic state by capitalizing on existing resources to translate sustainable 'values' into 'forms.'" And in an impromptu speech during the showing, Barneys fashion director Julie Gilhart called the collection, "limited, exclusive and beautiful." Creative director Simon Doonan hosted the event. Yves Saint Laurent online free http://www.scienceathome.org/images/game/ysl-online.htm
Ford's technique worked and the image has since become synonymous with the house, and Opium - which was first launched in 1977 - remains one of YSL's best-known scents. ysl bags sale http://www.scienceathome.org/images/game/Ysl-gold.htm
mulberry alexacheap mulberry bags mulberry bags outlet Mulberry Bayswater Bags Discount http://www2.youseemore.com/donna/Mulberry-Bayswater-Bags.html
In Los Cang eyes, Ahmedabad method compared to the mystery of the Dragon Yuwen cloud more enigmatic, If we say YUWEN cloud is Lake abyss, I do not know the depth of others, the Amherst law like the vast sea, the end of the infinite depth of ignorance, nourish all things, but also to destroy the world. mulberry tree facts I do not know Amherst law why join scorpion, Fox mulberry outlet trust plus, burning and looting, notorious, mulberry outlet do not care that he inherited from Fox's name, you want to clear the malignant tumor, mulberry outlet a meter, easy to solve, dying of old Fox funerary want a magic master Rick, do not say anything, just mulberry outlet promised mulberry outlet nod, the old Fox and eventually smiling, as if magic on the mulberry outlet body in general, what kind of magic, in order to let the old Fox so? Mulberry Sale Outlet http://www.easystaff.at/Mulberry-Sale.html
and then making it last. And I also believe that if everyone wore just a Vivienne Westwood Online Shop http://www.viviennewood.com/
She the doyenne of British fashion and the God mother of punk, so really Vivienne Westwood can do whatever she likes and get away with it. That includes cropping her hair and leaving it au naturel. That also includes wearing this red and pink bomber jacket designed by. herself!Her namesake label - launched in the 70s - is famed for its de-constructed shapes and use of quirky features, and Vivienne herself only ever wears the clothes that she designs, modelling her handiwork.And this is a prime example. This pink and red check bomber is actually a vintage, archive piece. It from Vivienne Eastwood collection from Autumn 1984. How it still looks this amazing is a mystery to us! Vivienne Westwood Online Shop http://www.viviennewood.com/
It features red ribbing at the collar, cuffs and hem, big bat-wing sleeves and oversized pockets at the shoulders. And as Dame Viv demonstrates, the ideal way of wearing a jacket like this is by layering clashing colours underneath. Vivienne Westwood Jewellery http://www.viviennewood.com/