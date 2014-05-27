Ce maşini se fură şi cum acţionează hoţii, la Constanţa

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

VIDEO / ACCIDENT RUTIER cu o persoană încarcerată între Medgidia si Valea DacilorVIDEO / ACCIDENT RUTIER cu o persoană încarcerată între Medgidia si Valea Dacilor

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această seară între Medgidia si Valea Dacilor. În urma impactului o persoană a rămas încarcerată.Potrivit primelor informații, şoferul unui Volkswagen Passat a intrat cu mașina în capul de pod de cale ferată.

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 13 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Ce maşini se fură şi cum acţionează hoţii, la Constanţa

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 27 Mai 2014. Autor: Andreea ILIESCU
Hoţii din Constanţa nu se cuminţesc, ci continuă să fure maşini. „Preferatele“ lor sunt, bineînţeles, bătrânele Dacii. Însă poliţiştii constănţeni deja cunosc modul de operare al pungaşilor, astfel că toate autoturismele furate în acest an au fost recuperate. 

Oamenii legii spun că numărul furturilor de autovehicule din Constanţa este în scădere. Printre principalele cauze de furt de maşină se numără, însă, şi neatenţia proprietarilor, care îşi lasă „puţin” maşina descuiată, până merg la magazin sau până în casă. 

„Cazuistica înregistrată la poliţie relevă faptul că furturile sunt favorizate de neglijenţa proprietarilor în a-şi asigura autovehiculele cu sisteme de securitate eficiente, neînchiderea portierelor la părăsirea acestora, precum şi parcarea în zone neiluminate sau izolate”, precizează subcomisarul de poliţie Carmen Şerbănescu, din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie al Judeţu-lui Constanţa. 

Toate cazurile de furt au fost soluţionate Cele mai căutate modele pentru furt sunt, în continuare, bătrânele autoturisme Dacia, pentru că, se pare, ar fi mai uşor de furat, iar principala lor întrebuinţare este de a ajunge, dezmembrate, la fier vechi. 

De la începutul anului şi până în prezent, la nivelul judeţului Constanţa au fost înregistrate 32 de maşini ca fiind furate, toate fiind găsite şi înapoiate persoanelor vă-tămate. Din cele 32 de autovehi-cule, 24 sunt autoturisme marca Dacia, nefiind înregistrate furturi de autovehicule de lux. 

Hoţii de maşini sunt puşti Surprinzător sau nu, profilul unui hoţ de vehicule este simplu de recunoscut: tânăr, între 16 şi 25 de ani, fără ocupaţie şi cu antecedente penale. Bineînţeles că aceşti „copii” nu trebuie subestimaţi, deoarece sunt adevăraţi experţi în furt. De obicei, ei forţează contactul şi, mai ales pentru bătrânele Dacii, acest lucru este mai mult decât suficient pentru a porni motorul. Aceştia acţionează după lăsarea serii şi au în vizor, în mare parte, cartierele mărginaşe ale Constanţei. Poliţiştii găsesc apoi maşinile în oraş, abandonate pe străzi. În multe cazuri, ei se plimbă cu ele şi fac ceea ce organele de poliţie numesc „furt de folosinţă”, adică fură roata de rezervă, orice geantă lăsată în autoturism şi casetofonul sau orice alt echipament audio. 

Sesizaţi imediat Poliţia! Folosind dispozitive antifurt sau sisteme de alarmă vă puteţi asigura o protecţie eficientă a autoturismelor, devenind un obstacol în calea infractorilor, având în vedere faptul că aceştia sunt întotdeauna grăbiţi şi preferă maşinile care pornesc repede. Reclamarea furtului unui autovehicul trebuie făcută în cel mai scurt timp la orice unitate de Poliţie. 

„Cetăţenii trebuie să furnizeze informaţii utile pentru recuperarea acestuia şi identificarea autorilor, precum anul şi provenienţa, modelul şi culoarea, numărul de înma-triculare, numărul de identificare a autovehiculului, orice detalii utile identificării sau eventuale avarii, informaţii referitoare la persoane suspecte”, explică ofiţerul de poliţie. 

Nu vă lăsaţi actele în maşină Poliţiştii constănţeni vă sfătuiesc să nu vă lăsaţi nimic la vedere în maşină. De asemenea, mare atenţie la documentele autovehiculului, care trebuie să stea în siguranţă şi nu în maşină. „Să nu fie lăsate niciodată în autoturism actele maşinii, deoarece, în cazul furtului autoturismului, proprietarul riscă să nu fie despăgubit de societăţile de asigurări, chiar dacă beneficiază de asigurare CASCO. Dacă au pierdut ori le-au fost furate cheile autoturismului, este recomandat ca sistemul de închidere să fie schimbat. Acelaşi lucru trebuie făcut şi la cumpărarea unui autoturism.

Este foarte importat să se păstreze copii ale actelor şi o fotografie a autovehiculului. În cazul furtului autovehiculului, aceste documente sunt extrem de utile Poliţiei pentru căutarea şi găsirea rapidă a acestuia, inclusiv prin in-termediul internetului”, conchid poliţiştii constănţeni. 

Articole de la acelaşi autor

INCENDIUL DE LA BEIRUT / Fetele care au ARS DE VII: „Urlau, plângeau şi cereau să fie ajutate!”
UPDATE. TREI PERSOANE MOARTE și una în COMĂ după incendiul de la restaurantul Beirut / GALERIE FOTO
Control în trafic. Are voie poliţistul să vă oprească „fără motiv“?
Părerea ta contează !
1
via
5 iunie 2014
via

e liquid usa Stiri Eveniment : Ce maşini se fură şi cum acţionează hoţii, la Constanţa | Ziarul Cuget Liber de Constanta Online via http://hcoproperties.com/e-juice-reviews/e-juice-recipes-has-threatened-tobacco-company-business.asp

2
Highly recommended Internet page
5 iunie 2014
Highly recommended Internet page

extreme q vaporizer Stiri Eveniment : Ce maşini se fură şi cum acţionează hoţii, la Constanţa | Ziarul Cuget Liber de Constanta Online Highly recommended Internet page http://www.coradvantage.org/e-lichid-hangsen/roug-vaping-on-top-of-e-smoking-ratings.asp

3
More Support
6 iunie 2014
More Support

hookah pen Stiri Eveniment : Ce maşini se fură şi cum acţionează hoţii, la Constanţa | Ziarul Cuget Liber de Constanta Online More Support http://membership.highscope.org/liquid-hangsen/electronic-cigarettes-reviews-halo-e-juice-1808.asp

4
More Help
10 iunie 2014
More Help

silver cigarette case Stiri Eveniment : Ce maşini se fură şi cum acţionează hoţii, la Constanţa | Ziarul Cuget Liber de Constanta Online More Help http://iaabo.org/hangsen-e-cig/atmos-vaporizer-has-threatened-tobacco-company-business.asp

5
mouse click the following article
10 iunie 2014
mouse click the following article

what is a hookah pen Stiri Eveniment : Ce maşini se fură şi cum acţionează hoţii, la Constanţa | Ziarul Cuget Liber de Constanta Online mouse click the following article http://mytotalrealestate.com/e-lichid-hangsen/e-juice-reviews-as-an-alternative-solution-for-smoking.asp

6
labellemontagne saint francois longchamp
2 august 2014
labellemontagne saint francois longchamp

longchamp le pliage tote bag[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagetotebag.asp]longchamp le pliage tote bag[/url]longchamp le pliage tote[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagetote.asp]longchamp le pliage tote[/url]longchamp le pliage taupe[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagetaupe.asp]longchamp le pliage taupe[/url]longchamp le pliage style[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagestyle.asp]longchamp le pliage style[/url]longchamp le pliage small[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagesmall.asp]longchamp le pliage small[/url]longchamp le pliage sizes[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagesizes.asp]longchamp le pliage sizes[/url]longchamp le pliage shopping[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliageshopping.asp]longchamp le pliage shopping[/url]longchamp le pliage shop online[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliageshoponline.asp]longchamp le pliage shop online[/url]longchamp le pliage sac a dos[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagesacados.asp]longchamp le pliage sac a dos[/url]longchamp le pliage s[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliages.asp]longchamp le pliage s[/url]longchamp le pliage rose[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagerose.asp]longchamp le pliage rose[/url]longchamp le pliage purple[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagepurple.asp]longchamp le pliage purple[/url]longchamp le pliage prix[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliageprix.asp]longchamp le pliage prix[/url]longchamp le pliage prijs[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliageprijs.asp]longchamp le pliage prijs[/url]longchamp le pliage prezzi[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliageprezzi.asp]longchamp le pliage prezzi[/url]longchamp le pliage preisvergleich[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagepreisvergleich.asp]longchamp le pliage preisvergleich[/url]longchamp le pliage preise[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagepreise.asp]longchamp le pliage preise[/url]longchamp le pliage preis[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagepreis.asp]longchamp le pliage preis[/url]longchamp le pliage pre?o[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagepre?o.asp]longchamp le pliage pre?o[/url]longchamp le pliage praline[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagepraline.asp]longchamp le pliage praline[/url]longchamp le pliage porte monnaie[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliageportemonnaie.asp]longchamp le pliage porte monnaie[/url]longchamp le pliage pochette[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagepochette.asp]longchamp le pliage pochette[/url]longchamp le pliage planetes[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliageplanetes.asp]longchamp le pliage planetes[/url]longchamp le pliage pink[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagepink.asp]longchamp le pliage pink[/url]longchamp le pliage paris[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliageparis.asp]longchamp le pliage paris[/url]longchamp le pliage outlet[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliageoutlet.asp]longchamp le pliage outlet[/url]longchamp le pliage original[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliageoriginal.asp]longchamp le pliage original[/url]longchamp le pliage online shop[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliageonlineshop.asp]longchamp le pliage online shop[/url]longchamp le pliage online[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliageonline.asp]longchamp le pliage online[/url]longchamp le pliage nylon[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagenylon.asp]longchamp le pliage nylon[/url]longchamp le pliage noir[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagenoir.asp]longchamp le pliage noir[/url]longchamp le pliage navy[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagenavy.asp]longchamp le pliage navy[/url]longchamp le pliage messenger[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagemessenger.asp]longchamp le pliage messenger[/url]longchamp le pliage medium tote[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagemediumtote.asp]longchamp le pliage medium tote[/url]longchamp le pliage m preis[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagempreis.asp]longchamp le pliage m preis[/url]longchamp le pliage m[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagem.asp]longchamp le pliage m[/url]longchamp le pliage luggage[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliageluggage.asp]longchamp le pliage luggage[/url]longchamp le pliage logo[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagelogo.asp]longchamp le pliage logo[/url]longchamp le pliage leather[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliageleather.asp]longchamp le pliage leather[/url]longchamp le pliage l[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplepliagel.asp]longchamp le pliage l[/url] labellemontagne saint francois longchamp http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/labellemontagnesaintfrancoislongchamp.asp

7
resultats courses longchamp
3 august 2014
resultats courses longchamp

longchamp femme sac[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampfemmesac.php]longchamp femme sac[/url]longchamp en soldes[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampensoldes.php]longchamp en soldes[/url]longchamp echarpe[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampecharpe.php]longchamp echarpe[/url]longchamp e boutique[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampeboutique.php]longchamp e boutique[/url]longchamp duty free[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampdutyfree.php]longchamp duty free[/url]longchamp depose[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampdepose.php]longchamp depose[/url]longchamp d occasion[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampdoccasion.php]longchamp d occasion[/url]longchamp cuir soldes[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampcuirsoldes.php]longchamp cuir soldes[/url]longchamp cuir le pliage[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampcuirlepliage.php]longchamp cuir le pliage[/url]longchamp cuir 2014[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampcuir2014.php]longchamp cuir 2014[/url]longchamp courses hippiques[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampcourseshippiques.php]longchamp courses hippiques[/url]longchamp chocolat[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampchocolat.php]longchamp chocolat[/url]longchamp chaussures soldes[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampchaussuressoldes.php]longchamp chaussures soldes[/url]longchamp cavalier homme[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampcavalierhomme.php]longchamp cavalier homme[/url]longchamp cavalier besace[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampcavalierbesace.php]longchamp cavalier besace[/url]longchamp catalogue[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampcatalogue.php]longchamp catalogue[/url]longchamp cartable homme[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampcartablehomme.php]longchamp cartable homme[/url]longchamp boxford homme[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampboxfordhomme.php]longchamp boxford homme[/url]longchamp boutiques paris[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampboutiquesparis.php]longchamp boutiques paris[/url]longchamp boutiques[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampboutiques.php]longchamp boutiques[/url]longchamp boutique paris adresse[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampboutiqueparisadresse.php]longchamp boutique paris adresse[/url]longchamp black le pliage[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampblacklepliage.php]longchamp black le pliage[/url]longchamp bijoux[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampbijoux.php]longchamp bijoux[/url]longchamp besace pliage pas cher[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampbesacepliagepascher.php]longchamp besace pliage pas cher[/url]longchamp besace homme[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampbesacehomme.php]longchamp besace homme[/url]longchamp balzane solde[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampbalzanesolde.php]longchamp balzane solde[/url]longchamp bags le pliage[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampbagslepliage.php]longchamp bags le pliage[/url]longchamp bagages[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampbagages.php]longchamp bagages[/url]longchamp bagage cabine[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampbagagecabine.php]longchamp bagage cabine[/url]longchamp bag pliage[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampbagpliage.php]longchamp bag pliage[/url]longchamp bag le pliage[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampbaglepliage.php]longchamp bag le pliage[/url]longchamp arc de triomphe[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchamparcdetriomphe.php]longchamp arc de triomphe[/url]longchamp adresse paris[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampadresseparis.php]longchamp adresse paris[/url]longchamp adresse[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampadresse.php]longchamp adresse[/url]longchamp acheter en ligne[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampacheterenligne.php]longchamp acheter en ligne[/url]longchamp achat en ligne[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampachatenligne.php]longchamp achat en ligne[/url]longchamp accessoires[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampaccessoires.php]longchamp accessoires[/url]longchamp a paris[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchampaparis.php]longchamp a paris[/url]longchamp 3d soldes[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchamp3dsoldes.php]longchamp 3d soldes[/url]longchamp 3d prix[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchamp3dprix.php]longchamp 3d prix[/url]longchamp 3d noir[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchamp3dnoir.php]longchamp 3d noir[/url]longchamp 2013 le pliage[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/longchamp2013lepliage.php]longchamp 2013 le pliage[/url]logo sac longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/logosaclongchamp.php]logo sac longchamp[/url]location a st francois longchamp[url=http://www.sgdfmarseille.fr/services/locationastfrancoislongchamp.php]location a st francois longchamp[/url] resultats courses longchamp

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.3484 secunde