Campania de prevenire „Alcoolul la volan este un accident!“

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT SPECTACULOS ÎN NĂVODARI! Beat la volan, s-a izbit cu bolidul într-un sens giratoriu

În această dimineață, la ora 05.35, un bărbat de 35 de ani, din Năvodari, a intrat cu autoturismul într-u sens giratoriu, la intersecţia bulevardului Năvodari cu strada Constanței. Accidentul s-ar fi produs din cauza neatenției, bărbatul pierzând controlul ...

Campania de prevenire „Alcoolul la volan este un accident!“

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 11 Iulie 2014. Autor: Andrei AMZA
Facultatea de Drept şi Ştiinţe Administrative din cadrul Universităţii „Ovidius”, în parteneriat cu Serviciul Poliţiei Rutiere Constanţa, a lansat, ieri, campania de prevenire „Alcoolul la volan este un accident!”.

Psihologul Ionel Simionca, din Bistriţa Năsăud, iniţiatorul acestui proiect, a menţionat că alegerea acestui slogan nu este întâmplătoare.

„Alcoolul la volan este un accident personal. Este un accident în momentul în care consideri că ţie nu ţi se poate întâmpla, pentru că ai mai făcut-o şi nu ţi s-a întâmplat nimic. Este un accident, pentru că nu ştim să refuzăm să ne urcăm în maşină dacă am consumat alcool”, a declarat Ionel Simionca.

Psihologul susţine că este, de asemenea, „un accident social, un accident juridic şi, nu în ultimul rând, un accident financiar”.

„Este o campanie de informare în primul rând a tinerilor turişti, ce deţin permise de conducere. Este o iniţiativă lăudabilă, ce vine din partea societăţii civile şi va avea parte de tot sprijinul nostru”, a declarat, la rândul său, comisarul şef Constantin Dancu, şeful Serviciului Poliţiei Rutiere.

Tragedii rutiere

În 2013, la Constanţa, au avut loc 19 accidente rutiere în care şoferi au fost tineri cu vârste cuprinse între 18 şi 30 de ani şi care consumaseră băuturi alcoolice înainte de a se urca la volan. O persoană a murit şi alte patru au fost grav rănite.

De asemenea, reamintim că, anul acesta, în luna aprilie, în tragedia rutieră de la Chirnogeni au murit patru tineri. Şoferul care a provocat accidentul se urcase băut la volan şi gonea pe şosea cu 200 Km/h.

Un dram de nebunie

Este de subliniat şi faptul că majoritatea şoferilor care consumă alcool la volan şi produce accidente rutiere fuge de la locul faptei.

„Alcoolul îţi afectează capacitatea de a conduce, dar îţi dă şi un dram de nebunie. De aceea, mulţi şoferi implicaţi fug de la locul accidentului”, a completat Ciprian Sobaru.

Campania se va desfăşura până la sfârşitul anului pe întreg litoralul, iar grupuri de studenţi voluntari, sprijiniţi de poliţiştii din cadrul Serviciului Rutier, vor împărţi şoferilor din trafic peste 5.000 de pliante şi brelocuri cu mesajul campaniei. 

1
