Aţi văzut acest copil?

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU" va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT CUMPLIT! Cinci persoane au murit, patru sunt rănite

Cinci persoane și-au pierdut viața și alte patru sunt rănite în urma unui grav accident rutier care a avut loc sâmbătă seară, în județul Suceava, pe DN2E.În accident au fost implicate două autoturisme, unul dintre ele intrând pe contrasens. Potrivit IGSU ...

Ştire online publicată Joi, 05 Iulie 2007.
„Priveşte cu atenţie chipurile copiilor pe lângă care treci pe stradă! Priveşte feţele copiilor singuri care trec pe lângă tine. Opreşte-te lângă ei, întreabă-i cum îi cheamă şi ce caută pe stradă. Nu uita: câteva secunde din viaţa ta şi un dram de atenţie în plus pot salva viaţa unui copil!“, este motto-ul campaniei desfăşurate de Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei Române în privinţa deselor cazuri de dispariţie a copiilor. Dacă veţi recunoaşte vreunul dintre copiii prezentaţi în această rubrică, sesizaţi imediat cea mai apropiată unitate de Poliţie sau telefonaţi la numărul unic pentru apelurile de urgenţă 112. Adrian Cristea, de 17 ani, din oraşul constănţean Basarabi, a plecat de acasă de pe data de 19 martie a acestui an, taman de ziua sa de naştere. Potrivit poliţiştilor, adolescentul are un comportament deviant. A plecat în repetate rânduri de la domiciliu, pentru a practica cerşetoria.Băiatul are 1,68 metri înălţime, părul şaten, ochii căprui, faţa ovală, tenul deschis şi este astenic.

„Priveşte cu atenţie chipurile copiilor pe lângă care treci pe stradă! Priveşte feţele copiilor singuri care trec pe lângă tine. Opreşte-te lângă ei, întreabă-i cum îi cheamă şi ce caută pe stradă. Nu uita: câteva secunde din viaţa ta şi un dram de atenţie în plus pot salva viaţa unui copil!“, este motto-ul campaniei desfăşurate de Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei Române în privinţa deselor cazuri de dispariţie a copiilor. Dacă veţi recunoaşte vreunul dintre copiii prezentaţi în această rubrică, sesizaţi imediat cea mai apropiată unitate de Poliţie sau telefonaţi la numărul unic pentru apelurile de urgenţă 112. Adrian Cristea, de 17 ani, din oraşul constănţean Basarabi, a plecat de acasă de pe data de 19 martie a acestui an, taman de ziua sa de naştere. Potrivit poliţiştilor, adolescentul are un comportament deviant. A plecat în repetate rânduri de la domiciliu, pentru a practica cerşetoria.Băiatul are 1,68 metri înălţime, părul şaten, ochii căprui, faţa ovală, tenul deschis şi este astenic.

