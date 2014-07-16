Arestaţi după ce au fost prinşi cu droguri în Mamaia

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT SPECTACULOS ÎN NĂVODARI! Beat la volan, s-a izbit cu bolidul într-un sens giratoriuACCIDENT SPECTACULOS ÎN NĂVODARI! Beat la volan, s-a izbit cu bolidul într-un sens giratoriu

În această dimineață, la ora 05.35, un bărbat de 35 de ani, din Năvodari, a intrat cu autoturismul într-u sens giratoriu, la intersecţia bulevardului Năvodari cu strada Constanței. Accidentul s-ar fi produs din cauza neatenției, bărbatul pierzând controlul ...

Arestaţi după ce au fost prinşi cu droguri în Mamaia

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 16 Iulie 2014. Autor: Andrei AMZA
Trei persoane au fost prinse în flagrant având asupra lor droguri pentru consum sau vânzare, în urma unei acţiuni a Brigăzii de Combatere a Criminalităţii Organizate Constanţa, desfăşu-rată, zilele trecute, în staţiunea Mamaia.

Poliţiştii au surprins în flagrant doi bărbaţi, din judeţul Ilfov, de 19 şi respectiv 20 de ani, care aveau asupra lor, pentru consum propriu, aproximativ 50 de grame de cannabis. Drogurile au fost descoperite de poliţişti în urma unui control amănunţit efectuat asupra bagajelor şi a autoturismului cu care cei doi se deplasau. Oamenii legii le-au întocmit dosare penale pentru infracţiunea de deţinere fără drept de droguri de risc în vederea consumului propriu.

De asemenea, tot în flagrant a fost prins şi un tânăr de 24 de ani, din Bucureşti, care deţinea, asupra sa şi în autoturismul cu care se deplasa, 39 de comprimate de ecstasy, în scopul vânzării. Dealer-ul s-a ales cu dosar penal pentru săvârşirea infracţiunii de trafic de droguri de mare risc, procurorii DIICOT Constanţa au luat măsura preventivă a reţinerii pe o durată de 24 de ore, iar instanţa a dispus arestarea pentru o perioadă de 30 de zile. 

