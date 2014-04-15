Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Anchetă a Poliţiei, după o bătaie într-un bar din Murfatlar

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 15 Aprilie 2014. Autor: Florentina BOZÎNTAN - DUMITROV
Trei bărbaţi au ajuns la spital şi fac subiectul unei anchete a Poliţiei Murfatlar, după ce s-au luat la bătaie, în noaptea de duminică spre luni, într-un bar din localitate. Potrivit oamenilor legii, scandalul a pornit după ce un client i-a cerut barmaniţei un pahar cu alcool; în momentul în care femeia s-a urcat pe un scaun, pentru a lua sticla de pe un raft, clientul s-a oferit să o ajute. Gestul şi tonul folosit nu au fost, însă, pe placul soţului femeii, care era în local. Între cei doi bărbaţi a izbucnit un conflict, care a degenerat, după ce în scandal s-au implicat şi alţi doi bărbaţi, respectiv fiul clientului şi fratele barmaniţei. Trei dintre bărbaţii implicaţi în bătaie au ajuns la Urgenţa Spitalului Judeţean, unde au primit îngrijiri medicale, fără a rămâne însă internaţi. Poliţiştii spun că s-au sesizat cu privire la incident, întocmind un dosar penal. 

