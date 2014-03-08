Amenzi usturătoare pentru şoferii constănţeni

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victimeACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victime

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 13 Octombrie 2017

Amenzi usturătoare pentru şoferii constănţeni

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Martie 2014. Autor: Andreea ILIESCU
În ciuda frecventelor acţiuni ale Serviciului Rutier Constanţa, încă sunt destui constănţeni care nu utilizează centura de siguranţă atunci când se urcă la volan. Drept dovadă stă ultima acţiune desfăşurată de rutieriştii constănţeni. În ultimele 24 de ore, nu mai puţin de 52 de constănţeni s-au ales cu o amendă de 170 lei pentru că „au uitat” să cupleze centura de siguranţă, dintr-un total de amenzi de 147. Alţi 52 de conducători auto au luat amendă pentru că au apăsat prea tare pe pedala de acceleraţie, depăşind limita legală de viteză. Şi 18 pietoni au fost sancţionaţi pentru că au fost prinşi traversând neregulamentar. „Poliţiştii rutieri îi sfătuiesc pe conducătorii auto să respecte limitele de viteză, atât în localităţi, cât şi în afara acestora, să folosească centura de siguranţă, atunci când sunt în trafic atât conducătorii auto, cât şi pasagerii acestora, să nu se angajeze în efectuarea depăşirilor neregulamentare, să nu aibă în timpul mersului preocupări de natură a-i distrage în mod periculos atenţia, adică să caute acte, să umble la casetofon, să vorbească la telefonul mobil”, afirmă Cristina Vasile, purtătorul de cuvânt al Serviciului Rutier Constanţa. De asemenea, oamenii legii au reţinut cinci permise de conducere, dintre care unul pentru conducere sub influenţa băuturilor alcoolice. 

Militarii constănţeni, medaliaţi pentru misiunile din Afganistan
Examenele auto sunt prea grele? De ce nu reuşesc constănţenii să promoveze „sala“ şi „oraşul“
TRAGEDIE la Colegiul Naţional de Arte „Regina Maria” din Constanţa. O fetiţă de 14 ani a MURIT! - UPDATE
