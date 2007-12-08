Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

A vrut să se sinucidă cu 18 pastile de Xanax

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Decembrie 2007. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
O tânără a ajuns la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă Constanţa după ce a înghiţit voluntar mai multe medicamente, cu intenţia de a se sinucide. Irina Ştefan, în vârstă de 32 de ani, din Constanţa, este căsătorită de mai mult timp, însă, din câte se pare, în ultima perioadă a tot avut probleme cu soţul său. Supărată din cale afară, după o nouă partidă de scandal cu bărbatul, joi seara, femeia s-a gândit că este mai bine să termine socotelile cu viaţa. În consecinţă, a înghiţit 18 pastile de Xanax, un cunoscut anxiolitic, care, în doză normală, îţi creează o permanentă stare de somnolenţă. Dată fiind doza pe care a luat-o femeia, în scurt timp, ea a căzut într-un somn profund, ceea ce le-a speriat pe rudele acesteia. Astfel, a fost chemată Ambulanţa, dar şi poliţiştii de la Secţia 4. Femeia a fost transportată la spital, unde cadrele medicale i-au acordat primul ajutor, efectuându-i spălături stomacale, în momentul de faţă fiind în afara oricărui pericol. Pe de altă parte, ea nici nu a vrut să rămână internată în unitatea medicală, preferând să plece acasă. În altă ordine de idei, oamenii legii nu au reuşit să afle dacă femeia avea reţetă specială pentru Xanax, un medicament care face parte din categoria celor asimilate cu efecte asemănătoare stupefiantelor şi care nu este eliberat de farmacii decât cu prescripţie specială medicală.

