40 de delfini şi 100 de calcani, prinşi în plase montate de pescadoare străine în ape româneşti

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
Cinci persoane și-au pierdut viața și alte patru sunt rănite în urma unui grav accident rutier care a avut loc sâmbătă seară, în județul Suceava, pe DN2E.În accident au fost implicate două autoturisme, unul dintre ele intrând pe contrasens. Potrivit IGSU ...
A book followed, which was then turned into Julie Julia. 'It's beyond surreal,' says Julie, reflecting on her sudden success. 'It knocks you for a loop.' Of her onscreen character, played by Amy Adams, she says, 'She's much sweeter than me.' Her own preference would have been for Kate Winslet, 'because she can curse like a sailor, and she looks like she could keep down some creamy French food. When they told me they'd cast Amy, I thought, "But she's so wee".' Still, she has now seen the film seven times and is 'getting used to it'. 'My ambitions got in the way of each other,' she says. 'I kept halfheartedly doing both and never had the confidence to commit to the writing. But doing the blog, I realised I did have a perspective that was mine and that I felt was unique. That was a great confidencebuilder.' Although Julie says her life today is the 'shiny, happy version of what it was', not all the changes resulting from the project have been so positive. Her next book, Cleaving: A Story Of Marriage, Meat And Obsession, had its publication date delayed in the US to avoid horrifying fans of the upbeat Julie Julia. toms outlet http://s.utcssa.ca/YI
hored by Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Macy's and includes such names as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Baccarat, and Tiffany Co. Ray Ban Mens Sunglasses
Most were family, as is usual; but they couldn't all have been relatives. Maybe word is getting out that this orchestra is one of Anchorage's undiscovered cultural treasures..and a headache for Mitta One country, two systems the muchpraised formula under which Hong Kong is governed as a Chinese special administrative region has landed executives at ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel company, in an interesting predicament. Earlier this year, as it acquired a 28 per cent stake in China Oriental, a small Chinese steelmaker, ArcelorMittal was also engaged in delicate negotiations with the company's controlling shareholder, Han Jingyuan, to buy out his 45 per cent interest. China Oriental may be a private enterprise registered in Bermuda and listed in Hong Kong, but foreign ownership of Chinese steel assets is still a sensitive matter. ArcelorMittal was, therefore, careful to emphasise that its deal with Mr Han was subject to Chinese government antitrust clearance. Lakshmi Mittal talks to the FT Enter then Hong Kong's regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission. Ray Ban Wayfarer Rb2140