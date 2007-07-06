Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Braconajul face ravagii în Marea Neagrã

40 de delfini şi 100 de calcani, prinşi în plase montate de pescadoare străine în ape româneşti

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 06 Iulie 2007. Autor: Camelia MIU - MITRIC
Miercuri dimineaţă, în jurul orei 8, un elicopter al Unităţii Speciale de Aviaţie a MIRA, care survola la aproximativ 55 de mile marine, pe direcţia staţiunii Mamaia, a observat în apă semne de plase - bucăţi de plută, care indicau marginile plaselor. Imediat, au fost anunţaţi poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Grupului de Nave Constanţa, care au plecat în direcţia indicată de ofiţerii din elicopter, la bordul unei nave de patrulare. La aproximativ 5,5 kilometri au fost descoperite plase în care erau prinşi delfini şi calcani. Deşi au monitorizat un timp zona, poliţiştii de frontieră nu au reperat nici un pescador care să încerce să recupereze peştele prins în plase. În perioada 3 - 7 iulie 2007, poliţiştii de frontieră con-stănţeni au continuat acti-vităţile desfăşurate pe linia comba-terii braconajului piscicol în Marea Neagră. Pentru că, în urma misiunilor de supraveghere a apelor maritime teritoriale române, cu un elicopter aparţinând Unităţii Speciale de Aviaţie a Ministerului Internelor şi Reformei Administrative (MIRA), au fost identificate plase de pescuit amplasate ilegal în apele teritoriale ale României, s-a luat imediat măsura de monitorizare a zonei de către o navă maritimă aparţinând Grupului de Nave Constanţa. Astfel, potrivit purtătorului de cuvânt al Inspectorului Judeţean al Poliţiei de Frontieră Constanţa, comisar şef Adrian Titus Burcea, la aproximativ 55 de mile marine distanţă de zona Constanţa, pe direcţia Mamaia, au fost desco-perite şi recuperate peste 70 bucăţi plase pentru pescuit calcan, cu o lungime totală de circa 5.500 metri. În aceste plase au fost descoperiţi 40 de delfini şi 100 de calcani, care se aflau într-un stadiu avansat de putrefacţie. Alţi 10 delfini recuperaţi din plase au fost redaţi mediului marin. Ieri, plasele şi câteva exemplare capturate au fost aduse la sediul Grupului de Nave Constanţa, ur-mând a se solicita sprijinul specia-liştilor de la Institutul de Cercetare şi Dezvoltare Marină „Grigore Antipa” şi de la Agenţia Naţională pentru Pescuit şi Acvacultură - Filiala Constanţa, pentru a realiza un studiu de impact privind cazul respectiv. Alte activităţi de braconaj În zona localităţii Letea, a fost depistat Gabriel H., de 34 de ani, care pescuise 234 kg de peşte, specia caras, utilizând două scule de pescuit comercial, fără a deţine autorizaţiile legale pentru pescuit comercial. Respectiva cantitate de peşte, în valoare de 351 lei, şi cele două ustensile, în valoare de 2.500 lei, au fost indisponibilizate, conform legii. Un alt caz a fost semnalat în zona localităţii Mila 23, unde Mihai G., de 20 de ani, după ce a utilizat nouă plase de pescuit tip AVA, pescuise 47 kg de peşte specia caras, fără a avea docu/mentele legale. Cu ocazia controlului, cantitatea de peşte, în valoare de 70 lei, a fost predată la o societate de profil, iar plasele folosite la pescuit, în valoare de 1.000 lei, au fost confiscate.

