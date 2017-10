15.000 de prosoape, reţinute de inspectorii vamali constănţeni

1

nanoo

Using "Capability Manager" I have allowed contributors to upload media to the media library of my wordpress website.. . At the moment, however, they can still see the uploads that have been submitted by other users.. . I need to be able to moderate the uploads, so if everyone can see them before I do, it defeats the object!. . Therefore, how do you set wordpress so that a contributor can only see the content that they contribute?. . Thanks!. nanoo http://nanoochink.com