Vila de 15.000 euro nu are fundaţie, geamuri, izolaţie şi acoperiş

I'm a freshman in college and I was planning on majoring in Computer Engineering, but unfortunately it doesn't really seem too interesting to me, especially all the computer programming. I'm considering changing my major to Computer Science except I don't really know what kind of career a degree in Computer Science will get me. So what is the difference between the two? Please help me out, I don't really have too much time to ask the advisers at my university, so any help would be appreciated..