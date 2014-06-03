Se poate face profit într-o gară pustie?

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Tatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şoseaTatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şosea

Grigore Potec, tatăl fostei campioane olimpice la nataţie Camelia Potec, se află în stare gravă după un accident petrecut în judeţul Buzău.Accidentul s-a produs pe DN1, Buzău-Ploieşti, în localitatea buzoiană Lipia. Grigore Potec, în vârstă de 63 de ani, conducea dinspre Merei ...

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 10 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Se poate face profit într-o gară pustie?

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 03 Iunie 2014. Autor: Ion TIŢA-CĂLIN
r Spaţiile comerciale ale CFR Infrastructură rămân neînchiriate

Pe vremuri, gările şi staţiile de cale ferată aveau vaduri comerciale foarte bune. Agenţii economici se luptau să închirieze un spaţiu cât de mic, ştiind că vor face profit.

Astăzi, trenurile şi gările sunt goale, vadurile comerciale au murit, iar comercianţii nici nu mai vor să audă de CFR.

Pe 28 mai 2014, Regionala Căi Ferate Constanţa a scos la licitaţie, în vederea închirierii, un număr mare de locaţii. Este vorba de incinte şi terenuri destinate activităţilor comerciale, prestărilor de servicii, alimentaţiei publice, depozitării.

Oferta a cuprins 81 de poziţii, din mai multe staţii şi gări. În judeţul Constanţa, sunt disponibile spaţii comerciale în staţiile CF Constanţa, Eforie Nord şi Eforie Sud, Costineşti Tabără, Medgidia, în haltele Costineşti şi Neptun. Iar pe podurile CF Tuzla, Saligny şi Cernavoda se închiriază spaţii publicitate. Cea mai bogată ofertă este în staţia CF Constanţa.

Cum era de aşteptat, licitaţia nu a stârnit interesul comercianţilor. Agenţii economici nu văd cum ar putea face afaceri profitabile în gările pustii. De altfel şi preţurile de pornire a licitaţiilor au fost destul de mari. Spre exemplu, pentru un spaţiu comercial de 51,36 metri pătraţi pe peronul liniei 1, din Gara Constanţa, preţul de pornire este de 44,35 lei/ metru pătrat/luna+TVA pentru perioada sezonului şi 33,27 lei/ metru pătrat/luna + TVA pentru perioada extrasezonului. 

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Poştaşii declanşează acţiunile de protest
Compania cu cele mai mari salarii din portul Constanţa
150 milioane de euro pentru modernizarea exploataţiilor agricole
Părerea ta contează !
1
longchamp boutique paris adresse
1 august 2014
+1 : -1
longchamp boutique paris adresse

sac a main longchamp occasion[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacamainlongchampoccasion.asp]sac a main longchamp occasion[/url]sac a main longchamp kate moss[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacamainlongchampkatemoss.asp]sac a main longchamp kate moss[/url]sac a main longchamp en solde[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacamainlongchampensolde.asp]sac a main longchamp en solde[/url]sac a main longchamp en cuir[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacamainlongchampencuir.asp]sac a main longchamp en cuir[/url]sac a main longchamp discount[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacamainlongchampdiscount.asp]sac a main longchamp discount[/url]sac a main longchamp cuir[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacamainlongchampcuir.asp]sac a main longchamp cuir[/url]sac a main longchamp bleu marine[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacamainlongchampbleumarine.asp]sac a main longchamp bleu marine[/url]sac ? main en cuir longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sac?mainencuirlongchamp.asp]sac ? main en cuir longchamp[/url]sac a main de marque longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacamaindemarquelongchamp.asp]sac a main de marque longchamp[/url]sac ? main cuir longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sac?maincuirlongchamp.asp]sac ? main cuir longchamp[/url]sac ? main cuir femme longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sac?maincuirfemmelongchamp.asp]sac ? main cuir femme longchamp[/url]sac a main bowling longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacamainbowlinglongchamp.asp]sac a main bowling longchamp[/url]sac a ?paule longchamp pas cher[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/saca?paulelongchamppascher.asp]sac a ?paule longchamp pas cher[/url]sac ? ?paule longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sac??paulelongchamp.asp]sac ? ?paule longchamp[/url]sac a epaule longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacaepaulelongchamp.asp]sac a epaule longchamp[/url]sac a dos pliage longchamp pas cher[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacadospliagelongchamppascher.asp]sac a dos pliage longchamp pas cher[/url]sac a dos pliage longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacadospliagelongchamp.asp]sac a dos pliage longchamp[/url]sac ? dos longchamp soldes[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sac?doslongchampsoldes.asp]sac ? dos longchamp soldes[/url]sac a dos longchamp pliage[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sacadoslongchamppliage.asp]sac a dos longchamp pliage[/url]sac ? dos longchamp homme[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sac?doslongchamphomme.asp]sac ? dos longchamp homme[/url]sac ? dos longchamp femme[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sac?doslongchampfemme.asp]sac ? dos longchamp femme[/url]sac ? dos longchamp cuir[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sac?doslongchampcuir.asp]sac ? dos longchamp cuir[/url]sac ? dos homme longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sac?doshommelongchamp.asp]sac ? dos homme longchamp[/url]sac ? dos cuir longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sac?doscuirlongchamp.asp]sac ? dos cuir longchamp[/url]sac ? dos cuir femme longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/sac?doscuirfemmelongchamp.asp]sac ? dos cuir femme longchamp[/url]restaurant hippodrome de longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/restauranthippodromedelongchamp.asp]restaurant hippodrome de longchamp[/url]promo sac longchamp pliage[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/promosaclongchamppliage.asp]promo sac longchamp pliage[/url]prix sacoche longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/prixsacochelongchamp.asp]prix sacoche longchamp[/url]prix sac longchamp pliage cuir[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/prixsaclongchamppliagecuir.asp]prix sac longchamp pliage cuir[/url]prix portefeuille longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/prixportefeuillelongchamp.asp]prix portefeuille longchamp[/url]prix pliage longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/prixpliagelongchamp.asp]prix pliage longchamp[/url]prix longchamp pliage[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/prixlongchamppliage.asp]prix longchamp pliage[/url]prix des sacs longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/prixdessacslongchamp.asp]prix des sacs longchamp[/url]prix des sac longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/prixdessaclongchamp.asp]prix des sac longchamp[/url]prix de sac longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/prixdesaclongchamp.asp]prix de sac longchamp[/url]printemps sac longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/printempssaclongchamp.asp]printemps sac longchamp[/url]portefeuille tout en un longchamp[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/portefeuilletoutenunlongchamp.asp]portefeuille tout en un longchamp[/url]portefeuille longchamp prix[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/portefeuillelongchampprix.asp]portefeuille longchamp prix[/url]portefeuille longchamp pliage[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/portefeuillelongchamppliage.asp]portefeuille longchamp pliage[/url]portefeuille homme longchamp pas cher[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/portefeuillehommelongchamppascher.asp]portefeuille homme longchamp pas cher[/url] longchamp boutique paris adresse http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampboutiqueparisadresse.asp

2
sac a main longchamp en cuir
2 august 2014
+1 : -1
sac a main longchamp en cuir

longchamp le[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchample.asp]longchamp le[/url]longchamp large le pliage[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplargelepliage.asp]longchamp large le pliage[/url]longchamp large[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplarge.asp]longchamp large[/url]longchamp la vall?e[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplavall?e.asp]longchamp la vall?e[/url]longchamp la pliage[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamplapliage.asp]longchamp la pliage[/url]longchamp l[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampl.asp]longchamp l[/url]longchamp kate moss prix[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampkatemossprix.asp]longchamp kate moss prix[/url]longchamp kate moss collection[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampkatemosscollection.asp]longchamp kate moss collection[/url]longchamp it bag[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampitbag.asp]longchamp it bag[/url]longchamp imperial[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampimperial.asp]longchamp imperial[/url]longchamp hobo bag le pliage[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchamphobobaglepliage.asp]longchamp hobo bag le pliage[/url]longchamp gants[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampgants.asp]longchamp gants[/url]longchamp france le pliage[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampfrancelepliage.asp]longchamp france le pliage[/url]longchamp foulard soie[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampfoulardsoie.asp]longchamp foulard soie[/url]longchamp femme sac[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampfemmesac.asp]longchamp femme sac[/url]longchamp en soldes[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampensoldes.asp]longchamp en soldes[/url]longchamp echarpe[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampecharpe.asp]longchamp echarpe[/url]longchamp e boutique[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampeboutique.asp]longchamp e boutique[/url]longchamp duty free[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampdutyfree.asp]longchamp duty free[/url]longchamp depose[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampdepose.asp]longchamp depose[/url]longchamp d occasion[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampdoccasion.asp]longchamp d occasion[/url]longchamp cuir soldes[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampcuirsoldes.asp]longchamp cuir soldes[/url]longchamp cuir le pliage[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampcuirlepliage.asp]longchamp cuir le pliage[/url]longchamp cuir 2014[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampcuir2014.asp]longchamp cuir 2014[/url]longchamp courses hippiques[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampcourseshippiques.asp]longchamp courses hippiques[/url]longchamp chocolat[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampchocolat.asp]longchamp chocolat[/url]longchamp chaussures soldes[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampchaussuressoldes.asp]longchamp chaussures soldes[/url]longchamp cavalier homme[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampcavalierhomme.asp]longchamp cavalier homme[/url]longchamp cavalier besace[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampcavalierbesace.asp]longchamp cavalier besace[/url]longchamp catalogue[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampcatalogue.asp]longchamp catalogue[/url]longchamp cartable homme[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampcartablehomme.asp]longchamp cartable homme[/url]longchamp boxford homme[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampboxfordhomme.asp]longchamp boxford homme[/url]longchamp boutiques paris[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampboutiquesparis.asp]longchamp boutiques paris[/url]longchamp boutiques[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampboutiques.asp]longchamp boutiques[/url]longchamp boutique paris adresse[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampboutiqueparisadresse.asp]longchamp boutique paris adresse[/url]longchamp black le pliage[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampblacklepliage.asp]longchamp black le pliage[/url]longchamp bijoux[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampbijoux.asp]longchamp bijoux[/url]longchamp besace pliage pas cher[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampbesacepliagepascher.asp]longchamp besace pliage pas cher[/url]longchamp besace homme[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampbesacehomme.asp]longchamp besace homme[/url]longchamp balzane solde[url=http://www.polyecim.fr/fonctions/longchampbalzanesolde.asp]longchamp balzane solde[/url] sac a main longchamp en cuir

3
porte monnaie longchamp
4 august 2014
+1 : -1
porte monnaie longchamp

longchamp le pliage curry[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliagecurry.php]longchamp le pliage curry[/url]longchamp le pliage cuir prix[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliagecuirprix.php]longchamp le pliage cuir prix[/url]longchamp le pliage cuir prezzo[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliagecuirprezzo.php]longchamp le pliage cuir prezzo[/url]longchamp le pliage cuir preis[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliagecuirpreis.php]longchamp le pliage cuir preis[/url]longchamp le pliage cuir france[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliagecuirfrance.php]longchamp le pliage cuir france[/url]longchamp le pliage cuir collection[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliagecuircollection.php]longchamp le pliage cuir collection[/url]longchamp le pliage cuir 2014[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliagecuir2014.php]longchamp le pliage cuir 2014[/url]longchamp le pliage collection[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliagecollection.php]longchamp le pliage collection[/url]longchamp le pliage chocolate[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliagechocolate.php]longchamp le pliage chocolate[/url]longchamp le pliage briefcase[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliagebriefcase.php]longchamp le pliage briefcase[/url]longchamp le pliage blau[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliageblau.php]longchamp le pliage blau[/url]longchamp le pliage black[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliageblack.php]longchamp le pliage black[/url]longchamp le pliage besace[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliagebesace.php]longchamp le pliage besace[/url]longchamp le pliage beige[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliagebeige.php]longchamp le pliage beige[/url]longchamp le pliage bags[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliagebags.php]longchamp le pliage bags[/url]longchamp le pliage bag[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliagebag.php]longchamp le pliage bag[/url]longchamp le pliage backpack[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliagebackpack.php]longchamp le pliage backpack[/url]longchamp le pliage 2014[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliage2014.php]longchamp le pliage 2014[/url]longchamp le pliage 2013[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepliage2013.php]longchamp le pliage 2013[/url]longchamp le planetes[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchampleplanetes.php]longchamp le planetes[/url]longchamp le plaige[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchampleplaige.php]longchamp le plaige[/url]longchamp le pilage s[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepilages.php]longchamp le pilage s[/url]longchamp le pilage m[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepilagem.php]longchamp le pilage m[/url]longchamp le pilage[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplepilage.php]longchamp le pilage[/url]longchamp le cuir pliage[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplecuirpliage.php]longchamp le cuir pliage[/url]longchamp le cuir[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplecuir.php]longchamp le cuir[/url]longchamp le[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchample.php]longchamp le[/url]longchamp large le pliage[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplargelepliage.php]longchamp large le pliage[/url]longchamp large[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplarge.php]longchamp large[/url]longchamp la vall?e[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplavall?e.php]longchamp la vall?e[/url]longchamp la pliage[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamplapliage.php]longchamp la pliage[/url]longchamp l[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchampl.php]longchamp l[/url]longchamp kate moss prix[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchampkatemossprix.php]longchamp kate moss prix[/url]longchamp kate moss collection[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchampkatemosscollection.php]longchamp kate moss collection[/url]longchamp it bag[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchampitbag.php]longchamp it bag[/url]longchamp imperial[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchampimperial.php]longchamp imperial[/url]longchamp hobo bag le pliage[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchamphobobaglepliage.php]longchamp hobo bag le pliage[/url]longchamp gants[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchampgants.php]longchamp gants[/url]longchamp france le pliage[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchampfrancelepliage.php]longchamp france le pliage[/url]longchamp foulard soie[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchampfoulardsoie.php]longchamp foulard soie[/url]longchamp femme sac[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchampfemmesac.php]longchamp femme sac[/url]longchamp en soldes[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchampensoldes.php]longchamp en soldes[/url]longchamp echarpe[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchampecharpe.php]longchamp echarpe[/url]longchamp e boutique[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchampeboutique.php]longchamp e boutique[/url]longchamp duty free[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchampdutyfree.php]longchamp duty free[/url]longchamp depose[url=http://www.cf-solon.fr/include/longchampdepose.php]longchamp depose[/url] porte monnaie longchamp

4
Drew Brees Jersey
13 august 2014
+1 : -1
mweorunndz@gmail.com

The innovators he interviews?including Will Wright, creator of The Sims, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the founders of Google, and Doug Engelbart, Bill Atkinson, and others involved in the invention and development of the mouse and the desktop? Drew Brees Jersey

5
NFL JERSEYS FROM CHINA
26 septembrie 2014
+1 : -1
NFL JERSEYS FROM CHINA

Perfect! Wonderful item and seller. 5 stars. Great gift here NFL JERSEYS for you. NFL JERSEYS FROM CHINA

6
EscorteDinRomania.ro
2 aprilie 2015
+1 : -1
EscorteDinRomania.ro - Escorte Constanta, Escorte Cluj, Escorte Bucuresti, Escorte Iasi...

EscorteDinRomania.ro - Escorte Constanta, Escorte Cluj, Escorte Bucuresti, Escorte Iasi... www.EscorteDinRomania.ro -Escorte Constanta, Escorte Bucuresti, Escorte Brasov, Escorte Cluj, Escorte Iasi, Escorte Timisoara, Escorte Arad, Escorte Craiova, Escorte Targu Mures, Escorte Mures, Escorte Oradea, Escorte Satu Mare, Escorte Tulcea, Escorte Buzau, Escorte Pitesti... Lista detaliata pe judete pentru servicile de escorte din Romania si saloane de masaje erotice din Romania pe: www.EscorteDinRomania.ro escorte unice...

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Inchide
Pagina a fost generata in 0.3172 secunde