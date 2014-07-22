Prima staţie de producere a peleţilor din paie, din Dobrogea

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT SPECTACULOS ÎN NĂVODARI! Beat la volan, s-a izbit cu bolidul într-un sens giratoriuACCIDENT SPECTACULOS ÎN NĂVODARI! Beat la volan, s-a izbit cu bolidul într-un sens giratoriu

În această dimineață, la ora 05.35, un bărbat de 35 de ani, din Năvodari, a intrat cu autoturismul într-u sens giratoriu, la intersecţia bulevardului Năvodari cu strada Constanței. Accidentul s-ar fi produs din cauza neatenției, bărbatul pierzând controlul ...

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 10 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

În comuna Mereni

Prima staţie de producere a peleţilor din paie, din Dobrogea

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 22 Iulie 2014.
Virgil Lixandru
Prima staţie de producere a peleţilor din paie, din Dobrogea - primastatievirgillixandru-1405965400.jpg
r Unitatea va produce 3.500 tone pe an

Pe data de 20 august, în comuna Mereni, va fi dată în funcţiune o staţie de producere a peleţilor şi brichetelor din paie şi resturi vegetale, rezultate de la culturile de grâu, rapiţă, floarea soarelui şi porumb. Este vorba de prima investiţie de acest fel din Dobrogea.

Proiectul a fost lansat de Euro Vial Wood SRL, a declarat Virgil Lixandru, preşedintele grupului de firme Euro Vial. Staţia va avea o producţie de circa 3.500 tone pe an. Este vorba de o unitate complexă, care cuprinde instalaţia propriu-zisă de brichetare, prese de balotat, utilaje de stivuit, remorci şi un depozit de 2.900 metri pătraţi pentru depozitarea materiei prime.

Staţia asigură nouă locuri de muncă. Aprovizionarea cu resturi vegetale va fi realizată în baza contractelor cu fermierii din Do-brogea. Lucrătorii staţiei vor efectua operaţiunile de recoltare şi balotare a resturilor vegetale, de transport şi depozitare, de procesare a materiei prime. Astfel, fermierii nu vor mai fi nevoiţi să dea foc la mirişte sau să o îngroape sub brazdă.

Valoare investiţiei se ridică la 450.000 euro, din care circa 180.000 euro reprezintă finanţare europeană.

În prezent, în România există cel puţin 30 de producători de peleţi, dintre care: în Arad, Cluj şi Harghita, câte patru; în Bacău şi Bihor, câte trei; în Iaşi şi Mureş, câte doi; în Neamţ, Prahova, Sibiu, Vâlcea, Timiş, Botoşani, Bucu-reşti, Caraş Severin, câte unul. Marea majoritate a staţiilor produc peleţi şi brichete din rumeguş şi lemn.

Prima unitate de producţie a peleţilor din paie, din ţara noastră, a fost înfiinţată în 2005, în Comuna Dimitrie Cantemir, din judeţul Vaslui, de către Emil Enache. În ciuda succesului de care s-a bucurat afacerea lui, puţini sunt cei ce i-au urmat exemplul.

Scumpirea hidrocarburilor, energiei electrice şi gigacaloriei a dus la creşterea numărului celor ce preferă centralele pe peleţi. Potrivit specialiştilor, puterea calorică a brichetelor din resturi vegetale este mai mare decât a lemnului de fag. Pe de altă parte, încălzirea cu peleţi din paie este mai ieftină cu 60% faţă de încălzirea cu gaze şi cu 40% faţă de încălzirea cu lemne. Pe piaţă, preţul unui kilogram de peleţi de rumeguş, lemn ori resturi vegetale variază între 50 de bani şi 1,5 lei.

Peleţii sunt consideraţi o sursă de energie curată, modernă şi ieftină. Centralele termice pe peleţi au putut fi achiziţionate şi prin programul Casa Verde, ajutorul de stat ridicându-se la 6.000 de lei.

În judeţul Constanţa, cererea de peleţi este mare. Casele cu sobe cu lemne sunt numeroase, iar numărul centralelor termice pe peleţi este în creştere.

Producţia şi comercializarea peleţilor sunt abia la început în ţara noastră, dar au şanse mari de dezvoltare. Cererea este foarte mare nu doar pe piaţa internă, ci la export, iar materie primă avem din belşug. În prezent, România importă cantităţi însemnate de brichete şi peleţi.

