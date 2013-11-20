Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Stirile zilei de Luni, 09 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Litoralul românesc, cel mai vândut produs în sistem early booking

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 20 Noiembrie 2013. Autor: Anca PAPAN
270 - 370 euro de familie este bugetul mediu pe care îl alocă românii pentru o vacanţă internă 

Recent, a avut loc în Capitală o nouă ediţie a celui mai mare târg de turism din ţară, în cadrul căruia s-au cumpărat şi primele pachete în regim de early booking pentru litoralul românesc. 

Destinaţiile interne cele mai vândute pentru iarna 2013 - 2014 au fost cele de ski, staţiunile montane şi de agroturism, destinaţii precum Valea Prahovei, Poiana Braşov sau Bucovina. Litoralul românesc se prefigurează însă a fi, din nou, destinaţia vedetă a sezonului estival următor, fiind, de altfel, cel mai solicitat produs turistic intern şi cel mai vândut produs în sistem early booking. 

„Şi această ediţie ne-a reconfirmat interesul românilor pentru achiziţionarea produselor turistice în regim de early booking, concept ce a atins maturitatea şi pe piaţa din România. Publicul a înţeles rostul achiziţionării din timp a vacanţelor. Chiar dacă perioadele de concediu s-au mai scurtat şi bugetele sunt mai austere decât în anii trecuţi, românii nu renunţă la concedii şi apelează chiar la instrumente financiare care le vin în ajutor cu opţiunea de a strânge banii lunar, timp de un an de zile, pentru a-şi petrece vacanţa dorită”, spun reprezentanţii Asociaţiei Naţionale a Agenţiilor de Turism - ANAT. 

Bugetul mediu alocat de turişti pentru petrecerea vacanţelor interne se situează între 270 - 370 euro de familie, anunţă ANAT, în timp ce pentru deplasările externe se alocă în medie 750 - 950 euro de familie. 

Destinaţiile externe cele mai dorite sunt, ca şi în anii anteriori, Turcia, Grecia, Bulgaria şi Spania. Agenţiile de turism preconizează o creştere a vânzărilor pentru Grecia, atât pentru destinaţiile tradiţionale, cât şi pentru Grecia de vest, zonă cu o cultură specială care suscită tot mai mult interesul turiştilor. Nu lipsesc însă nici cererile pentru destinaţiile exotice şi cosmopolite cumpărate în regim de early booking, precum Mexic, Maldive, Dubai, Thailanda, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Punta Cana etc., dar şi produsele turistice de tip city break pentru Barcelona, Viena, Praga sau Istanbul. 

