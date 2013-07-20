Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Jojo l-a adus pe Adam la Salonul Auto Maritimo

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 20 Iulie 2013. Autor: Anca CHICU
Rădăcini Motors Constanţa, reprezentant autorizat al mărcilor Opel, Chevrolet şi Citroen, participă la Salonul Auto Maritimo, ediţia a II-a, cu peste 35 de modele de autoturisme şi autoutilitare. 

Invitata specială a Rădăcini Motors Constan-ţa, care şi-a făcut apariţia la stand, vineri dimineaţă, a fost Jojo, imaginea Opel Adam în România (singurul model mini lifestyle proiectat, dezvoltat şi construit în Germania). 

„Ideea de colaborare a venit de la echipa Opel şi m-a bucurat foarte tare, pentru că atunci când m-am întâlnit cu ei şi mi-au prezentat proiectul mi s-a părut foarte interesant, pentru că Adam e un produs de fashion, în primul rând. Şi având atât de multe variante, 61.000 pentru interior, 82.000 pentru exterior, mi s-a părut fascinant. La mine a ajuns prima variantă de Adam Glam. Eu conduc un Adam Glam. A fost foarte frumos pentru că noi am creat o întreagă poveste în jurul produsului Adam. A existat şi o căutare a lui Adam, am făcut un fel de teaser pentru publicul consumator. A existat un jurnal pe pagina mea de facebook, care chiar aşa s-a numit: «În căutarea lui Adam»; practic l-am personificat pe Adam şi am început să-i vorbesc ca şi cum ar fi fost un prieten foarte bun. L-am căutat, în toate variantele sale şi am ajuns la final la varianta pe care o conduc acum şi care mi-e aproape în fiecare zi”, a explicat Jojo.

O altă vedetă pe patru roţi a standului este şi Opel Mokka, SUV-ul subcompact al mărcii. De asemenea, în exclusivitate în Constanţa, Rădăcini Motors prezintă şi Opel Ampera, cel mai bine vândut automobil electric de pasageri din Europa, cu o cotă de peste 20% din segmentul european. 

Pe de altă parte, la standul Citroen sunt autovehiculele din gama DS: DS3 Cabrio, DS4, DS5. În plus, în premieră naţională, vizitatorii îl pot descoperi şi pe noul C4 Picasso.

Prezenţa Chevrolet va fi subliniată de Che-vrolet Camaro, singurul Muscle Car importat oficial în România, doar prin Rădăcini Motors, precum şi ultimele noutăţi ale brandului, Chevrolet Trax şi Chevrolet Captiva Facelift.

