Finalizarea Proiectului „BU.RO.COOP - Camerele de comerţ bulgară şi română pentru cooperare transfrontalieră“

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
Una dintre persoanele care se aflau în mașina căzută sâmbătă în Dunăre a fost găsită de autoritățile sârbești.'Este vorba de femeia din mașină, în vârstă de 42 de ani. Familia a primit o fotografie și a recunoscut-o, dar probabil că va trebui să se ...
WuC4Qb http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com
The National Gallery buy sildalis The Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, is believed to have trained Pakistani-American Faisal Shahzad in bomb-making techniques and funded his plot to detonate a car bomb in New York's Times Square in 2010. The device failed to explode and was defused by a bomb squad.
I'm on a course at the moment buy generic diflucan online (Phys.org) Ă˘ÂÂA combined team of researchers from the U.S. and China has projected, using a climate simulation tool, that the Arctic will become September ice-free sometime during the years 2054 to 2058. ...
What company are you calling from? fluconazole mg A-Rod promised more controversy a day earlier when he spoke of a bumpy road ahead, and his lawyer delivered with some explosive charges against the Yankee franchise that surely takes the well-documented acrimony between the two sides to an even more heightened state.
Do you need a work permit? diflucan over the counter usa Before OmniGuide even got going, it faced the Marlin bagel-basket problem: an overpriced product in a shriveling market. The company's founders, scientists at MIT, had invented a new kind of optical fiber. It was hollow, so light traveled through air, not glass, boosting efficiency by a factor of 10. But making the stuff in miles-long reels proved too hard, and no one wanted pricier fiber anyway, no matter how efficient. So the scientists sought a market that might need superfast, but short, fiber.
I'd like to apply for this job diflucan oral "BT and the local authorities aren't being transparent about where the roll-out will cover. We need to see a map with postcode trackers showing what communities will be left out," said their head of policy Sarah Lee.
Could I ask who's calling? 50 mg clomid and twins statistics The dollar was down 1.3 percent against the yen at 96.43 yen. Businesses in Japan shut for a couple of weeks aroundmid-August for the Obon holidays and markets participants expectyen demand from Japanese investors to rise ahead of big capitalinflows around the same time from interest payments on thecountry's massive U.S. Treasury holdings.
It's a bad line where to buy mebendazole or albendazole "Most people, if they have a preconception about genetics, it comes from GMOs or criminals or forensics," Johnson says. "Most of their questions aren't about the details of the science; it's about the implications of the science. It's critical we tackled that."
Can you put it on the scales, please? misoprostol 200 mg The case that prompted this week's ruling was one of several filed recently in New Mexico on the question of same-sex marriage. The state Supreme Court was initially asked to rule on them, but asked lower courts to handle them first.
I'm on holiday albendazole tablets 400 mg Tracey McDermott, FCA director of enforcement and financial crime, said: "This is of course a disappointing outcome. The problems that have arisen in this case result from a particularly unusual set of circumstances, which are unlikely to recur."