Finalizarea Proiectului „BU.RO.COOP - Camerele de comerţ bulgară şi română pentru cooperare transfrontalieră“

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Trupul femeii căzute cu mașina în Dunăre sâmbătă a fost găsitTrupul femeii căzute cu mașina în Dunăre sâmbătă a fost găsit

Una dintre persoanele care se aflau în mașina căzută sâmbătă în Dunăre a fost găsită de autoritățile sârbești.'Este vorba de femeia din mașină, în vârstă de 42 de ani. Familia a primit o fotografie și a recunoscut-o, dar probabil că va trebui să se ...

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 11 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Finalizarea Proiectului „BU.RO.COOP - Camerele de comerţ bulgară şi română pentru cooperare transfrontalieră“

Ştire online publicată Joi, 17 Noiembrie 2011. Autor: Anca CHICU
Camera de Comerţ, Industrie, Navigaţie şi Agricultură Constanţa se apropie de finalizarea implementării proiectului "BU.RO.COOP - Camerele de comerţ bulgară şi română pentru cooperare transfrontalieră", finanţat de Uniunea Europeană prin Programul de Cooperare Transfrontalieră Ro-mânia - Bulgaria 2007 - 2013, proiect desfăşurat în parteneriat cu Camera de Comerţ şi Industrie Dobrich. Prin proiect s-au creat două Centre de Cooperare Economică BU.RO.COOP care oferă firmelor interesate de cooperare transfrontalieră servicii de informare, consultanţă şi asistenţă specializată în internaţionalizare a IMM-urilor din Dobrich şi Constanţa pe pieţele RO, BG, UE, SUA, Rusiei şi ţărilor asiatice. Serviciile valorifică rezultatele a peste 20 de studii despre comerţ exterior şi profiluri sectoriale, reprezentând instrumente de marketing aprofundate, disponibile pentru companiile din Bulgaria şi România. Până în prezent, 80 de companii din România şi Bulgaria au beneficiat de serviciile Centrelor BU.RO.COOP prin participarea la unul din cele patru târguri în cadrul unui stand comun româno-bulgar: "Save de Planet" din Sofia, "TINIMTEX" din Constanţa, "Agriculture and everything for it" din Dobrich şi Târgul Internaţional Tehnic din Plovdiv. De asemenea, peste 50 de companii au participat la cele două evenimente de parteneriat de afaceri din Dobrich şi Constanţa. Agenda întâlnirilor a fost stabilită utilizând un software de matchmaking care a permis introducerea firmelor participante şi stabilirea de întâlniri B2B.La finalul proiectului s-a realizat un CD-ROM care cuprinde o bază de date cu participanţii la proiect, atât la târguri, cât şi la evenimentele B2B, cu posibilitate de căutare de oferte şi cereri de cooperare comercială în funcţie de interes. În vederea stimulării creşterii gradului de ocupare pe plan local, peste 20 de persoane, tineri, femei, au fost instruite în cadrul cursului de pregătire profesională "Expert în cooperare pentru dezvoltare internaţională şi interculturală".Proiectul a fost vizibil în mass-media locală şi naţională, prin implementarea unei campanii de promovare unitară, publicul larg fiind informat atât privind progresul proiectului, cât şi asupra posibilităţii participării gratuite la târguri şi la evenimentele de promovare. Bugetul total al proiectului este de 815.253,03 de euro, din care 797.480,51 de euro reprezintă contribuţia Uniunii Europene. Proiectul s-a desfăşurat pe o perioadă de 18 luni, începând cu 20.05.2010.Pentru informaţii suplimentare: Rodica Belteu, asistent manager, CCINA Constanţa, tel. 0241.550.960, fax. 0241.619.454 şi e-mail: rodica.belteu@ccina.ro. 

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Cât costă un hectar de teren arabil în Constanţa
Câţi bani vor băncile pentru apartamentele din Constanţa scoase la licitaţie
Cât te costă să-ţi cumperi o vilă în Constanţa
Părerea ta contează !
43 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 
1
gXgWvxGGiPxO
14 octombrie 2014
GwvsGnnjInsznDMpPR

WuC4Qb http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com

2
JxEMHYWUwSkhyY
20 octombrie 2014
ZruhWDINMEru

The National Gallery buy sildalis The Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, is believed to have trained Pakistani-American Faisal Shahzad in bomb-making techniques and funded his plot to detonate a car bomb in New York's Times Square in 2010. The device failed to explode and was defused by a bomb squad.

3
OahtHknHAGFniMrZNe
20 octombrie 2014
yaZaOMveMJ

I'm on a course at the moment buy generic diflucan online (Phys.org) Ă˘ÂÂA combined team of researchers from the U.S. and China has projected, using a climate simulation tool, that the Arctic will become September ice-free sometime during the years 2054 to 2058. ...

4
aZDpdgnxmpORuCsTH
20 octombrie 2014
PhifGeyAmCbOKsFX

What company are you calling from? fluconazole mg A-Rod promised more controversy a day earlier when he spoke of a bumpy road ahead, and his lawyer delivered with some explosive charges against the Yankee franchise that surely takes the well-documented acrimony between the two sides to an even more heightened state.

5
UYRNnvCBTQw
20 octombrie 2014
GSDtzRhRGaTwt

Do you need a work permit? diflucan over the counter usa Before OmniGuide even got going, it faced the Marlin bagel-basket problem: an overpriced product in a shriveling market. The company's founders, scientists at MIT, had invented a new kind of optical fiber. It was hollow, so light traveled through air, not glass, boosting efficiency by a factor of 10. But making the stuff in miles-long reels proved too hard, and no one wanted pricier fiber anyway, no matter how efficient. So the scientists sought a market that might need superfast, but short, fiber.

6
xjMLzVArOwzBs
20 octombrie 2014
YsUuQBVNdjmg

I'd like to apply for this job diflucan oral "BT and the local authorities aren't being transparent about where the roll-out will cover. We need to see a map with postcode trackers showing what communities will be left out," said their head of policy Sarah Lee.

7
jPQBCIQoKoKPTqKCDo
21 octombrie 2014
yGvucSpYGQzwCjPmzJM

Could I ask who's calling? 50 mg clomid and twins statistics The dollar was down 1.3 percent against the yen at 96.43 yen. Businesses in Japan shut for a couple of weeks aroundmid-August for the Obon holidays and markets participants expectyen demand from Japanese investors to rise ahead of big capitalinflows around the same time from interest payments on thecountry's massive U.S. Treasury holdings.

8
jryCReQHXHyG
21 octombrie 2014
LvnzGiwxLMTXQ

It's a bad line where to buy mebendazole or albendazole "Most people, if they have a preconception about genetics, it comes from GMOs or criminals or forensics," Johnson says. "Most of their questions aren't about the details of the science; it's about the implications of the science. It's critical we tackled that."

9
hCrbfyjNMTjaW
21 octombrie 2014
ZOnFgANoCdLzGYQgRh

Can you put it on the scales, please? misoprostol 200 mg The case that prompted this week's ruling was one of several filed recently in New Mexico on the question of same-sex marriage. The state Supreme Court was initially asked to rule on them, but asked lower courts to handle them first.

10
HbvCrQeRMOUOkeLClEV
21 octombrie 2014
GBdOTferTKksWLcOLqA

I'm on holiday albendazole tablets 400 mg Tracey McDermott, FCA director of enforcement and financial crime, said: "This is of course a disappointing outcome. The problems that have arisen in this case result from a particularly unusual set of circumstances, which are unlikely to recur."

43 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Inchide
Pagina a fost generata in 0.3755 secunde