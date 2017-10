Doliu în navigaţie / Comandantul navei RM POWER, acuzat de crimă, a murit în drum spre ţară

2

The Romanian ship captain and his first mate, also a Romanian, along other five crew members of a ship were arrested by the Argentinean authorities, being accused of throwing overboard four Congolese stowaways found on ship, EFE news agency reports, quoted by Agerpres. The RM Power ship, owned by a Greek sailing under Marshal Islands flag , sailed off at the beginning of July from Congo, heading to the Argentinean harbor Rosario. Shortly after setting sail, the crew found onboard the ship seven Congolese stowaways and decided to return to the port, where they were debarked. According to statements given by some of the crew, a few days later, when the ship was already in international waters, four other Congolese were found hiding on the boat, they were then bound and thrown into the ocean. The arrested are captain Florin Filip, his first mate, Robert Racoviță, and five Filipino sailors. The crew consisted of 21 sailors.