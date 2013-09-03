De ce în sudul litoralului inspectorii sanitari au găsit cele mai multe probleme

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Tatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şosea

Grigore Potec, tatăl fostei campioane olimpice la nataţie Camelia Potec, se află în stare gravă după un accident petrecut în judeţul Buzău.Accidentul s-a produs pe DN1, Buzău-Ploieşti, în localitatea buzoiană Lipia. Grigore Potec, în vârstă de 63 de ani, conducea dinspre Merei ...

Concluzii Comandament Sezon Estival 2013

De ce în sudul litoralului inspectorii sanitari au găsit cele mai multe probleme

Marţi, 03 Septembrie 2013. Autor: Anca CHICU
Inspectorii sanitari veterinari au spus stop şi ei acţiunilor între-prinse vara aceasta pe litoral. Cum sezonul estival 2013 s-a închis, cel puţin oficial, Comandamentul organizat la nivelul Direcţiei Sanitare Veterinare şi pentru Siguranţa Alimentelor Constanţa, la care au participat şi 16 inspectori din ţară, şi-a oprit şi el activitatea. 

Din fericire, vara aceasta pe litoral nu s-au semnalat foarte multe probleme. De la începutul lunii iulie şi până la sfârşitul lui august s-a putut vorbi de doar cinci suspiciuni de toxiinfecţie alimentară, dintre care numai una s-a confirmat, a precizat directorul DSVSA Constanţa, dr. Geronimo Brănescu, cea de la hotelul Minis-terului de Interne din Mamaia.

„Comandamentul Sezon Estival 2013 s-a încheiat cu rezultate mulţumitoare. Un an sigur pentru turiştii care au venit pe litoral, sub aspectul consumului de alimente. Nu un an perfect, dar avem un bilanţ pozitiv”, a precizat dr. Geronimo Brănescu.

Controale multe, amenzi puţine

Deşi medicii veterinari din cadrul DSVSA Constanţa, împreună cu cei detaşaţi din ţară, au efectuat foarte multe controale, peste 2.000 (majoritatea în unităţi de alimentaţie publică), totuşi situaţia din teren nu s-a dovedit a fi chiar atât de rea, aşa cum s-a constatat în anii precedenţi. În consecinţă, s-au aplicat doar 122 de amenzi, în valoare totală de 94.000 lei. Concluzia? Agenţii economici fie şi-au învăţat lecţia din anii precedenţi, fie avertismentele date la începutul sezonului estival, foarte multe şi ele, şi-au făcut efectul şi fiecare a remediat ulterior problemele semnalate de inspectorii sanitari.

Cele mai multe amenzi au fost aplicate de inspectorii sanitari pentru depozitarea necorespun-zătoare a produselor alimentare, mai pe româneşte agenţilor economici puţin le păsa cât, cum şi unde „aruncau” ingredientele sau alimentele care mai apoi ajungeau în farfuriile clienţilor. De asemenea, foarte multe amenzi

s-au dat şi din cauza faptului că angajaţii nu aveau sau nu foloseau echipament de protecţie, adică le lipseau, de exemplu, banalele mănuşi.

Partea interesantă este că nu Mamaia (pe care poate ar fi bănuit-o mulţi) este pe primul loc atunci când vine vorba despre nereguli depistate. Directorul DSVSA Constanţa a precizat că în zona de sud a litoralului s-au găsit cele mai multe şi mari probleme. Există însă, spune acesta, o explicaţie destul de logică. Acolo avem densitatea cea mai mare de unităţi sezoniere de alimentaţie publică, peste 400, unităţi care răsar ca ciupercile după ploaie, la fiecare început de sezon estival, şi care închid apoi, multe definitiv. Pe de altă parte, în Mamaia vorbim despre foarte mulţi agenţi economici cu tradiţie, care deja ştiu din anii precedenţi ce au de făcut. Trăgând linie, numai în Mangalia şi staţiunile pe care le administrează s-au aplicat 36 de amenzi din cele 122.

