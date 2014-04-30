Cu ce îi aşteaptă Delta Dunării pe constănţeni, de 1 Mai

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Tatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şoseaTatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şosea

Grigore Potec, tatăl fostei campioane olimpice la nataţie Camelia Potec, se află în stare gravă după un accident petrecut în judeţul Buzău.Accidentul s-a produs pe DN1, Buzău-Ploieşti, în localitatea buzoiană Lipia. Grigore Potec, în vârstă de 63 de ani, conducea dinspre Merei ...

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 11 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Cu ce îi aşteaptă Delta Dunării pe constănţeni, de 1 Mai

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 30 Aprilie 2014.
Delta Dunării este, de asemenea, una dintre destinaţiile preferate de constănţeni pentru minivacanţa de 1 Mai. Cine va ajunge acolo nu se va bucura numai de frumuseţile Deltei, ci va putea participa, în Sulina, şi la un eveniment care promite multe.

Potrivit reprezentanţilor Asociaţiei Litoral Delta - Dunării, în perioada 1- 4 mai turiştii vor avea parte de un eveniment inedit, respectiv „Sulina Fusion Cruise”, prima ediţie. Astfel, timp de trei zile şi trei nopţi, turiştii pot petrece alături de Kiss FM la Sulina, în cel mai îndepărtat punct Estic al Europei, lângă gura de vărsare a Braţului Sulina în Marea Neagră, pe plaja vechiului Porto-Franco, oraş al marinarilor, aventurierilor, piraţilor, al lucrătorilor plătiţi în aur.

Programul evenimentului este următorul: Joi, 1 mai, începând cu ora 12.00, Partydul Kiss Fm îi aşteaptă pe turişti pe faleza municipiului Tulcea, iar la ora 13.00 „Vaporul Kiss Fm” părăseşte portul Tulcea - vor fi cinci ore de petrecere pe vapor, cinci ore de veselie.

Vineri, 2 mai, petrecerea va începe pe plaja din Sulina în jur de ora 11.00, cu muzică şi bucătărie tradiţională în aer liber. Se vor prepara mâncăruri din peşte, cum ar fi tradiţionalul storceag (ciorba de peşte), grătar de peşte şi cârnaţi de vită. Petrecerea „piraţilor” va continua cu un concurs de băut bere, trasul sforii, iar pe înserate club - disco şi foc de tabără, toate acestea în stilul specific rebelilor piraţi, după cum spun organizatorii.

Sâmbătă, 3 mai, distracţia pe plajă va continua cu concursuri de darts şi poker, iar la ora 21.00 are loc premierea câştigătorilor concursurilor din cadrul evenimentului, un mega foc de tabără, acompaniat de muzică live (chitară) şi, bineînţeles, un mega foc de artificii urmat de încă o petrecere.

Părerea ta contează !
Eveniment
luni, 9 octombrie Foto : Poliţiştii pun lacătul pe sedii. Noaptea nu se mai lucrează? 11641 vizite, 2 comentarii Poliţiştii pun lacătul pe sedii. Noaptea nu se mai lucrează?
Social
ieri, ora 15:56 Foto : "Toţi cei care au FACEBOOK sunt nişte tembeli" - declaraţie incredibilă a unui deputat PSD 7978 vizite, 1 comentarii "Toţi cei care au FACEBOOK sunt nişte tembeli" - declaraţie incredibilă a unui deputat PSD
Politică
sambata, 7 octombrie Foto : Primăria Constanţa, apel la locuitori: Nu staţionaţi autovehiculele în dreptul gurilor de canalizare! 7609 vizite, 1 comentarii Primăria Constanţa, apel la locuitori: Nu staţionaţi autovehiculele în dreptul gurilor de canalizare!
Cultură-Educaţie
sambata, 7 octombrie Foto : Constănţenii lasă televizorul pentru un week-end plin de magie, în oraş 4980 vizite, 1 comentarii Constănţenii lasă televizorul pentru un week-end plin de magie, în oraş
Sport
vineri, 6 octombrie Foto : HC Dobrogea Sud Constanţa a rămas fără antrenor! 2405 vizite, 0 comentarii HC Dobrogea Sud Constanţa a rămas fără antrenor!
Revista presei
