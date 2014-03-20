Cine spune că piaţa asigurărilor va stagna în 2014

7

izsshb@gmail.com

The Most Common Questions About Tattoo Design Contests With the everincreasing popularity of tattoos, newer concepts such as tattoo design contests are also gaining momentum. These days, there are several online and offline contests held to find that one unique and exclusive tattoo design. These contests play a critical role in bringing together a group of budding tattooists who use this opportunity to showcase and hone their tattoo designing skills. However, there are some important things you should know. Commonly asked questions are answered below: Who are the organizers of tattoo design contests? This is the first question that you should ask when considering participation in a tattoo design contest. Normally, online forums host these contests periodically. Find out who the organizers are, their credentials, their track record and whether they have held any such contests in the past. Also, find out how they treat their winners and whether they honor their commitments of giving the prizes they promised, etc. Once you have found satisfactory answers to these questions you can enter these contests. Do the prizes awarded by these contests add value to an artist's profile? This is a very intriguing question for you, a contest participant. It's natural for you to ask whether a prize awarded by a contest host is going to add value to your professional profile or not. Usually, winning a contest leads to a rise in reputation for the designer and a contract that helps you in your profession. Prizes are also given in the form of cash or gift vouchers. While these are the obvious benefits of winning a contest, there are hidden ones too, one of them being that this online contest will be watched by scores of people all over the world who will not only see your creation but evaluate and appreciate it. What are the rules of the contest? Next, find out about the rules and regulations governing the particular contest you're interested in. Get to know them really well so that you work within their framework. Ask if the contest goes by a particular theme because then you can work on a basic idea. Usually, the terms and conditions of these contests aren't just easy to understand but are equally easy to follow. Do contest hosts usually look for designers with particular skills? Find out if the hosts are looking for designers with a particular skill set. Usually, creativity is what organizers want to see in newbie designers and therefore websites are open to everyone. A passion for tattooing is the most basic criterion that a contest participant should fulfill to excel in such contests. Are there different kinds of contests? Yes, there are several different types of tattoo design contests. Some clients are interactive in nature where the winner is selected on the basis of the client's vote or the highest bid for the design. Here, the basis of your creation is the client's description. In other kinds of contests, only registered members are allowed to participate. Kristen Dunn is a tattoo enthusiast and professional tattoo designer who has created thousands of thought provoking, elegant, and funky tattoos for her clients. She has a vast collection of custom designs to her credit. Winner of several awards and accolades, Kristen is now a founding member of the world's largest custom tattoo design community at CreateMyTattoo. View her tattoo collection or read more on her blog here. ????? ????? ???? http://www.asungvalve.com/make/adidas_country-57.html