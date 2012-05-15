Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 13 Octombrie 2017

Aţi depus declaraţia privind veniturile realizate din România (formular 200)? 25 mai e ultimul termen!

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 15 Mai 2012. Autor: Ion TIŢA-CĂLIN
Direcţia Generală a Finanţelor Publice Constanţa reaminteşte contribuabililor că data de 25 mai 2012, reprezintă termenul limită de depunere a declaraţiei aferente veniturilor realizate în anul 2011, respectiv „Declaraţia privind veniturile realizate din România”- formular 200.Declaraţia se completează şi se depune pentru următoarele categorii de venituri:1- venituri din activităţi independente - activităţi comerciale, profesii libere, drepturi de proprietate intelectuală; %nu au obligaţia depunerii declaraţiei, persoanele fizice pentru care impozitul reţinut de plătitorii de venituri este final, potrivit opţiunii contribuabililor, în conformitate cu prevederile Codului fiscal;- nu au obligaţia depunerii declaraţiei persoanele fizice care, în anul de raportare, au realizat venituri din activităţi independente impuse pe bază de norme de venit, cu excepţia persoanelor care au depus declaraţiile de venit estimativ în luna decembrie şi pentru care nu s-au stabilit plăţi anticipate, conform legii. 2- venituri din cedarea folosinţei bunurilor - închirieri sau arendă; - nu au obligaţia depunerii declaraţiei, persoanele fizice care, în anul de raportare, au realizat venituri din cedarea folosinţei bunurilor pentru care chiria prevăzută în contractul încheiat între părţi este stabilită în lei, nu au optat pentru determinarea venitului net în sistem real şi la sfârşitul anului anterior nu îndeplinesc condiţiile pentru calificarea veniturilor în categoria veniturilor din activităţi independente, pentru care plăţile anticipate cu titlu de impozit sunt egale cu impozitul anual datorat, şi impozitul este final;3- venituri din activităţi agricole determinate în sistem real;4- venituri realizate într-o formă de asociere - venitul declarat va fi venitul net/pierderea distribuită din asociere;5- transferul titlurilor de valoare, altele decât părţile sociale şi valorile mobiliare în cazul societăţilor închise;6- venituri din operaţiuni de vânzare-cumpărare de valută la termen, pe bază de contract, precum şi orice alte operaţiuni de acest gen, altele decât cele cu instrumente financiare tranzacţionate pe pieţe autorizate şi supravegheate de Comisia Naţională a Valorilor Mobiliare.Formularul 200 se completează pentru fiecare sursă şi categorie de venit.Persoanele care au realizat venituri din mai multe surse sau categorii de venit pentru care există obligaţia depunerii declaraţiei, vor completa în mod corespunzător numărului de surse sau categorii de venituri realizate, capitolele II „Date privind veniturile realizate, pe surse şi categorii de venit, în formularul 200  „Anexă nr... la Declaraţia privind veniturile realizate din România”, care se ataşează la declaraţia privind veniturile realizate.Nu depun declaraţii privind venitul realizat pentru toate celelalte categorii de venituri obţinute de către contribuabili în anul 2011, respectiv venituri din:- salarii şi venituri asimilate salariilor;- investiţii, altele decât cele menţionate anterior;- premii şi venituri din jocuri de noroc;- pensii;- activităţi agricole a căror impunere este finală, respectiv veniturile obţinute prin valorificarea produselor vândute către unităţi specializate pentru colectare, unităţi de procesare industrială sau către alte unităţi pentru utilizare ca atare, pentru care impozitul s-a calculat prin reţinere la sursă prin aplicarea cotei de 2% asupra valorii produselor livrate; - transferul proprietăţilor imobiliare;- alte surse.Contribuabilii care în anul anterior au realizat pierderi şi cei care au realizat venituri pe perioade mai mici decât anul fiscal, precum şi cei care, din motive obiective, estimează că vor realiza venituri care diferă cu cel puţin 20% faţă de anul fiscal anterior depun, odată cu Declaraţia privind veniturile realizate din România- formular 200, şi „Declaraţia privind venitul estimat/norma de venit”  É“ #ó– formular 220.Formularul 200 se poate depune şi on-line, dacă contribuabilul dispune de un certificat digital calificat, conform prevederilor legale.Formularul 200 se poate obţine de la sediul unităţilor fiscale sau descărcat de pe site-ul ANAF - link-ul - asistenţă contribuabili/toate formularele, sau, pentru depunerea electronică, link-ul  ó– #ó– declaraţii electronice/persoane fizice/decărcare declaraţii.Nedepunerea declaraţiei sau depunerea cu întârziere a acesteia, se sancţionează cu amendă cuprinsă între 50 şi 500 lei.

Părerea ta contează !
