Streetball în staţiunea Mamaia

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

GALERIE FOTO / ACCIDENT STUPID. Tir căzut în Dunăre pentru că nu a fost ancoratGALERIE FOTO / ACCIDENT STUPID. Tir căzut în Dunăre pentru că nu a fost ancorat

Un tir încărcat cu aproape trei tone de ulei de rapiţă a alunecat de pe un feribot, în Dunăre, la trecerea dintre Chiciu şi Ostrov, în judeţul Călăraşi.Şoferul nu se afla în camion, atunci când a avut loc incidentul, susţin reprezentanţii ISU Călăraşi. Tirul se afla pe un ...

Streetball în staţiunea Mamaia

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 08 August 2008. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
În staţiunea Mamaia, turiştii vor avea parte de două zile de streetball, cea mai populară formă de a juca baschet, muzică, distracţie, concursuri şi premii în cadrul McDonald’s Streetball. Spectacolul va avea loc în perioada 16-17 august, în parcarea Tenis Club Idu, din Mamaia. Înscrierile se fac până pe 14 august la telefon 021/211.66.33, interior 34 sau 35 sau la adresa de e-mail evenimente@sportimage.ro, la una din cele trei categorii: până în 14 ani, 14 - 18 ani şi peste 18 ani. Fiecare echipă trebuie să conţină trei jucători (opţional şi o rezervă). Într-o echipă nu poate juca mai mult de un jucător profesionist din Divizia A. Turneul ajunge în acest an în 12 oraşe: Mamaia, Braşov, Piteşti, Iaşi, Bacău, Timişoara, Cluj-Napoca, Baia Mare, Ploieşti, Arad, Bucureşti şi Craiova.

