Obiective turistice în Mangalia

Mormântul Princiar de la „Movila Documaci”

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 09 Iulie 2008.
Printre locurile care trezesc interesul celor care vin să se destindă în sudul litoralului se află Mormântul Princiar, pus în valoare şi conservat de către specialiştii Muzeului de Arheologie „Callatis”. Astfel, în vara anului 1993, Muzeul de Arheologie „Callatis” a efectuat o săpătură de salvare la unul dintre cei mai importanţi tumuli cunoscuţi încă din perioada antebelică sub denumirea de „Movila Documaci”. În cursul cercetărilor arheologice a fost descoperit un complex funerar de mari dimensiuni. Ulterior, s-a constatat că tumulul a fost afectat în epoca modernă de excavaţii pentru obţinerea argilei. Directorul muzeului, Tatiana Odobescu, ne-a declarat că acest complex funerar este format dintr-un mormânt de mari dimensiuni orientat est-vest şi o construcţie cu o formă rectangulară a cărei funcţionalitate nu a putut fi stabilită. „Mormântul cuprinde o cameră funerară cu dimensiunile de 3,56 x 3 metri şi 3,62 metri înălţime în punctul maxim. Accesul în această încăpere se face printr-un dromos situat la est, lung de 9,55 m şi lat de 1,61 m. În camera funerară se poate observa o frescă policromă, intrarea fiind prevăzută cu o uşă ce avea un anca-drament din marmură, cu sculpturi pictate cu motive geometrice”, ne-a explicat directorul muzeului. Mormântul a fost profanat în antichitate de două ori, în sec. II şi VI după Hristos. Atât dromosul, cât şi camera funerară au fost umplute cu un strat de pământ, iar din blocurile de piatră degajate s-a realizat o intrare mult mai mică. Întregul complex a fost locuit, dovadă fiind cantitatea impresionantă de ceramică fragmentară găsită, reprezentând amfore şi vase de uz comun. Descoperirile făcute i-au determinat pe arheologi să creadă că mormântul a fost locuit de un grup de oameni certaţi cu legea care transformaseră spaţiul în ascunzătoare. În urma celor două profanări din inventarul mormântului au rămas un inel din aur reprezentând o broască ţestoasă şi două vârfuri de săgeţi din bronz. Pe pereţii din nord şi sud au fost realizate mai multe reprezentări, respectiv stegari pedeştri sau călare, cât şi diferite animale, capre, mistreţi, cerbi, lupi. Complexul funerar a mai evidenţiat existenţa unor ziduri din blochete din calcar legate cu pământ ce aveau rol ritual. Mormântul princiar se află la ieşire din Mangalia şi poate fi vizitat, excursiile fiind programate de către reprezentanţii muzeului. Diana Oprea

