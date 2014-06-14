Cum erau amenajate primele plaje din Constanţa, acum 130 de ani. Investitorii negociau direct cu primarul

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Tatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şoseaTatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şosea

Grigore Potec, tatăl fostei campioane olimpice la nataţie Camelia Potec, se află în stare gravă după un accident petrecut în judeţul Buzău.Accidentul s-a produs pe DN1, Buzău-Ploieşti, în localitatea buzoiană Lipia. Grigore Potec, în vârstă de 63 de ani, conducea dinspre Merei ...

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 10 Octombrie 2017

Foto de arhivă

Cum erau amenajate primele plaje din Constanţa, acum 130 de ani. Investitorii negociau direct cu primarul

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 14 Iunie 2014.
Încă din vremea anticului Tomis, băile de mare erau la loc de cinste, un guvernator al Moesiei Inferior din secolul al II-lea d.Chr. dedicând un altar din marmură virtuţilor curative ale locului, cu scopul declarat „ca băile să-i aducă sănătate”.

După 1878, administraţia vremii se arată preocupată să amenajeze băi de mare, la Direcţia Judeţeană a Arhivelor Naţionale existând documentele şedinţelor de consilii comunale ce atestă preocupare pentru „arendarea locului de făcut băi de mare”. La 12 aprilie 1879, Consiliul comunal chiar fixa taxe diferenţiate în funcţie de natura serviciului: băi simple pentru adulţi sau copii - 30 sau 15 bani; băi confortabile, cu cearşaf şi prosop - 50 sau 25 bani, aducându-se vorba chiar şi de abonamente.

După ce alte discuţii legate de acelaşi subiect au loc şi într-un Consiliu comunal din 1880, în aprilie 1882 Consiliul comunal şi al prefecturii decide ferm construcţia a două băi de mare pentru bărbaţi şi pentru dame în termen de 30 de zile. Caietul de sarcini se referea la situarea lor spre nord, pe locul indicat de primărie, după ce se obţinuse avizul Consiliului comunal şi al prefecturii. Băile vor fi aşezate pe şine de fier, solide, băgate în sol şi la înălţimea de 1,20 metri deasupra suprafeţei mării, iar şinele vor fi legate cu traverse de lemn deasupra cărora se va aşeza duşumea de 0,3 metri grosime. „Duşumelele în interiorul cabinelor, precum şi barăcile, băncile lor şi scările vor fi date prin rindea. Uşile cabinelor vor fi numerotate, tot materialul va trebui să fie de bună calitate şi solid lucrat. În cabinele băilor pentru dame antreprenorul este dator a avea câte o oglindă şi pieptene, precum şi în cabinele cele mari pentru bărbaţi. (…) În stabilimentul damelor serviciul se va efectua de servitoare”. Un bufet bine utilat şi cu preţuri la vedere este considerat a fi de competenţa antreprenorului. „Preţul unei băi pentru o persoană este fixat la 50 de bani cu rufe şi 30 de bani fără rufe. Copiii vor plăti 25 de bani cu rufe şi 15 bani fără rufe. Construcţia băilor se dă prin concesiunea dreptului de a le exploata un timp oarecare, după cum va rezulta la licitaţie şi prin plata costului localurilor de băi prin rate în timp de doi ani, din care una plătibilă la primirea localurilor de băi”.

La prima licitaţie, stabilită pe 26 aprilie, „nu s-au prezentat amatori de a le lua în antrepriză”, iar la a doua licitaţie, după o oră şi jumătate de aşteptare s-ar fi prezentat un concurent, dar care a condiţionat plata costului băilor după predarea lor. Domnul M. Pascali va reveni şi la a treia licitaţie şi depune o garanţie de 1.000 lei, declarând că este amator pentru această antrepriză, însă cu plata costului imediat după predarea lor şi s-a oferit a le construi cu 10% peste deviz. Primarul A. Alexandridi nu a fost de acord cu această ofertă, aşa încât s-a hotărât construirea băilor în regie de către Primărie.

În corespondenţa păstrată de Arhive am găsit o adresă care demonstrează cât de importante erau aceste băi: „Vă rog domnule consilier ca imediat să luaţi măsuri pentru terminarea acestei lucrări cel mult la 1 iunie viitor, când începe sezonul băilor. Veţi angaja oameni de ajuns pentru aceste lucrări şi veţi pune toată silinţa şi activitatea dvs. pentru a termina aceste băi”.

Prima menţiune legată de costurile construcţiei am găsit-o în această adresă: „Subsemnatul comerciant în acest oraş, mă angajez la construirea a două băi, întocmai după planul dvs., cu preţul total de lei 15.414, cu condiţiunea ca plata să mi se facă în fiecare săptămână în raport cu avansarea lucrării, după constatarea domnului inginer, iar la predarea definitivă a ei se va plăti restul. Una din băi va fi pe partea bisericii Elene şi una în port, unde a fost şi anul trecut. Vă rog domnule primar de urgenţă a supune onor consilierilor oferta mea, cât mai în grabă, pentru a-mi procura materialele necesare, fiind timpul foarte scurt pentru construirea băilor”.

Pe 13 mai 1882 se solicită prima sumă de 3.000 lei, un acord, dar pe 20 mai se solicită un credit extraordinar casierului comunal în sumă de 16.000 lei.

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

