Circul acvatic Belucci ajută sinistraţii din Moldova

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

GALERIE FOTO / ACCIDENT STUPID. Tir căzut în Dunăre pentru că nu a fost ancoratGALERIE FOTO / ACCIDENT STUPID. Tir căzut în Dunăre pentru că nu a fost ancorat

Un tir încărcat cu aproape trei tone de ulei de rapiţă a alunecat de pe un feribot, în Dunăre, la trecerea dintre Chiciu şi Ostrov, în judeţul Călăraşi.Şoferul nu se afla în camion, atunci când a avut loc incidentul, susţin reprezentanţii ISU Călăraşi. Tirul se afla pe un ...

Circul acvatic Belucci ajută sinistraţii din Moldova

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 12 August 2008. Autor: Alina ENACHE
Artiştii circului Belucci, din Italia, solidarizează cu sinistraţii din Moldova. Joi, de la ora 18.00, va avea loc un spectacol în scop caritabil, banii strânşi din vânzarea biletelor fiind donaţi românilor afectaţi de inundaţii. „Acum o lună şi jumătate, eram în locurile care au fost invadate de ape. Am dat spectacole acolo. Oamenii ne-au primit foarte bine acolo, aşa că vrem să îi ajutăm prin munca noastră pe românii afectaţi de inundaţii”, a declarat Sonny Medini, directorul circului Belucci. Artiştii vor pune la dispoziţie 10.000 de lei, chiar dacă încasările vor fi mai mici. Dacă vor strânge mai mult, sumei menţionate i se va adăuga diferenţa. „Este un gest de solidaritate cu oamenii de acolo. În România, ne simţim ca acasă. Cât timp suntem aici, ne considerăm români”, a spus Emilio Savio, unul dintre reprezentanţii circului. Circul acvatic este amplasat vizavi de hotelul Parc, din staţiunea Mamaia. Biletele la primul sector costă 35 de lei pentru un adult şi 25 pentru un copil, iar la al doilea sector 25, respectiv 20 de lei. Artiştii promit un spectacol inedit. Prima parte a spectacolului cuprinde un număr artistic care aduce în prim-plan jonglerii, clovni, omul de gumă care poate intra într-o cutie de doar 40 de centimetri, extratereştri, jocul apei, dar şi piraţi. În cea de-a doua parte a spectacolului în prim plan sunt aduse animalele acvatice. Pe rând, în scenă intră într-un imens acvariu rechinii, apoi crocodilii, ţestoasa uriaşă, pelicanii, hipopotamul, foca şi pinguinii.

